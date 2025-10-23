Polls favour Catherine Connolly as presidential campaign enters frantic endgame

Main points

The candidates in the presidential election will on Thursday embark on a frantic final round of campaigning in advance of polling day.

Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly got a boost on Wednesday evening with another poll suggesting she has a considerable lead over Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and is on course to win the election.

The 10th president of Ireland will be decided by voters this Friday, with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

The result should be known by Saturday evening.

Key reads

Liz Carolan: The three viral moments that swung the election campaign for Catherine Connolly

The Irish Times view on the presidential election: an uninspiring choice

Analysis: How will turnout in Friday’s presidential election affect the result?

In other news, Miriam Lord writes that a new sign at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform on Dublin’s Merrion Street has been erected with a typo -’infastructure’, as opposed to ‘infrastructure’.

Lord writes: “Of course, this would never have happened in Paschal Donohoe’s day because Paschal is a man of letters. He would have spotted the major spelling error on both of the fancy new signs.

Department of “Infastructure” anybody?

Such mortification for the holders of the national purse strings. How much will it cost to fix those signs?"

Her full piece can be read here.

A new sign at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform on Dublin's Merrion Street has been erected with a typo -'infastructure', as opposed to 'infrastructure' - included.

Some supporters of Independent candidate Catherine Connolly have been conducting a negative campaign against Heather Humphreys particularly in relation to her religion and family, senior Fine Gael Ministers have claimed.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill both rejected claims from Opposition leaders that Ms Humphreys’ campaign was using smear and “Trumpian” tactics by attacking Ms Connolly.

The full report from Harry McGee can be read here.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine Martin Heydon with Heather Humphreys campaign team canvassing at St Stephens Green Luas Stop without their candidate present on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

What does a two-horse race look like in our PR-STV electoral system? What happens when you throw a zombie candidate and a spoil-your-vote campaign into the mix? And what about turnout?

Pat Leahy and Hugh Linehan take a look at how the count could play out this weekend on the latest episode of Election Daily.

Elsewhere, Órla Ryan reports that a deepfake AI video purporting to show Catherine Connolly withdrawing from the presidential election was viewed almost 30,000 times before Facebook removed it.

The video, designed to look like an RTÉ bulletin, was posted to an account called RTÉ News AI and was live for almost 12 hours and shared nearly 200 times before it was removed.

The full story can be read here.

An AI generated deepfake purports to show RTÉ reporting on presidential candidate Catherine Connolly ending her campaign.

Catherine Connolly will be spending her final day campaigning in Galway and Roscommon while Heather Humphreys will be in Donegal and Sligo.

Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly at The Diamond, Monaghan on Wednesday. She was joined by Sinn Féin Vice President and First Minister Michelle O’Neill and local TD Matt Carthy and Pearse Doherty. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys is greeted by former Fine Gael TD Madeline Taylor Quinn (right) in Ennis, Co Cork, during campaigning on Wednesday. Photo: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

Good morning. The country goes to the polls tomorrow, with the candidates in the presidential election embarking on a frantic final round of campaigning today.

Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly got another boost yesterday evening with the Business Post/Red Poll C suggesting she has a considerable lead over Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and is on course to win the election.

Read the full report from Cormac McQuinn here and follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.