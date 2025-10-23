Upbeat Ulster have wind at their backs heading into Lions den

Ulster are justifiably feeling upbeat after their head-turning victory away to the Springbok-stacked Sharks brought them a third straight URC bonus-point win and further contributed to distancing the province from last season’s all-enveloping recession.

It is, of course, early days but a trio of bonus-point results – the northern province also have a game in hand due to missing out on round two’s trip to Edinburgh due to Storm Amy – defined by ambitious attacking plays and sounder defensive sets have put it out there that Richie Murphy’s squad are now moving to a very different beat.

Should they sign off for the autumn internationals break by triumphing at the Lions on Saturday then the province will have impressively completed their tour with two wins and, what’s more, a third consecutive defeat of South African opposition having seen off the Bulls in Belfast.

This week, though, they will be going into battle without Ireland squad members Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey, who all featured prominently in Durban.

Another blow could be coming their way as new signing Juarno Augustus remains doubtful for the Ellis Park fixture while Sean Reffell is definitely out injured.

“We’ve had some players come out to bolster our numbers, but we’re probably down a couple,” Ulster defence coach Willie Faloon said, confirming call-ups for Marcus Rea, Bryn Ward, Ben Carson and Charlie Irvine.

“You’re also losing four lads (to Ireland) who have lots of IQ and are big leaders around the group, so it is a little bit disruptive.

“For our squad to deliver a performance as good (as last weekend) would be a huge statement. It would be a brilliant return for us. The lads have worked really hard, and you can see that in their performances, their desire, and the big efforts made. I think it (beating the Lions) would be a statement for our squad.”

The Lions, who defeated the Scarlets last weekend for their first win after returning to Johannesburg from their northern hemisphere trip, will provide a different challenge to the Sharks, with conditions also becoming a factor.

“There’s going to be heat, and there’s going to be altitude in play,” said Faloon.

“We’re only going to have one session and a captain’s run, so I don’t think there’s going to be any opportunity to acclimatise to it, but a lot of the guys have played at altitude before, so they have a bit of an idea of what’s coming.”

He emphasised the Lions will be formidable opponents, possessing typical South African physicality and speed.

“They’ve got a strong set piece, and I imagine they’re going to use that to their advantage. They also have a number of brilliant ball carriers in their forwards and exciting backs as well.

“So, it’s a similar challenge (to the Sharks) in a lot of ways.”