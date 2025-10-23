Major security plan for Citywest centre after two gardaí injured in second night of rioting

Protesters throw fireworks at gardaí near the Citywest Hotel on Wednesday night as disturbances again flared outside the Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A major policing operation to protect residents at a centre for foreign nationals in Citywest, Dublin, is set to remain in place in coming days amid fears the violent scenes may be repeated.

On Wednesday night, several hundred protesters gathered again at Citywest, with some throwing masonry, flares, glass bottles and wooden planks at members of An Garda Síochána.

Two members of An Garda Síochána were treated in hospital for injuries and 23 people were arrested following a second night of rioting.

A woman garda is believed to have been hit with a bottle and another was hospitalised with an arm/shoulder injury.

In a statement, gardaí said that the Garda Water Cannon was on standby but was not deemed necessary to deploy this evening.

“Over the course of the evening over 300 members of An Garda Síochána were on duty, including over 150 uniform members, 120 public-order members, mounted unit and dog unit supported by members in air support unit and regional rontrol rooms,” the statement added.

[ ‘The kit was brutal in 2023’: How Garda handling of Citywest crowd shows progress from Dublin riotsOpens in new window ]

In a statement late on Wednesday night Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said “many have been arrested, and more will follow”.

A mounted Garda unit and a dog unit were deployed to the scene, along with the public-order unit and a helicopter providing air support.

An estimated 500 people attended the protest on the second night of large-scale demonstrations.

The public-order unit set up a cordon at the junction at Garter Lane and Citywest Drive, near the entrance to the campus, and gardaí attempted to push back protesters to the outer roads.

The centre houses 1,200 Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country and 460 people seeking international protection in the Republic.

A major component of the policing plan is the use of public-order unit, or riot squad, personnel for street clashes, while a significant armed response was also being kept in reserve.

Senior officers decided that so many extra gardaí have been trained, and equipped, for public-order policing since the Dublin city riots of November 2023 there was no need to cancel any leave for Dublin-based gardaí to bolster the Citywest policing plan.

The Irish Times understands a number of riot ringleaders have been identified, including those who incited hatred online before the violence and those who played a dominant role on the ground during the disturbances.

Gardai officers block protesters near the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, as disturbances have flared outside the Dublin hotel which used to house asylum seekers. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Justin Kelly, Garda Commissioner, has warned against a repeat of the violent scenes that took place near Citywest in Saggart, Co Dublin. Video: Ronan McGreevy

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said the Garda had intelligence efforts were being made to organise a second gathering at the centre on Wednesday night, warning those intent on violence they would be met with a “robust” policing response.

[ ‘The kit was brutal in 2023’: How Garda handling of Citywest crowd shows progress from Dublin riotsOpens in new window ]

He added the protest held on Tuesday night was not peaceful, with a horse deliberately charged at the Garda lines and a man on a scrambler motorbike trying to ram gardaí who were on foot. The violence was “designed to damage the Citywest building and intimidate” the residents there and would not be tolerated.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan in a statement praised An Garda Síochána for its response to “thuggish violence” in the area. Those arrested “will be charged, named and dealt with relentlessly by our criminal justice system”, he said.

[ Ninety minutes of madness: How the Citywest riot exploded and then was quelledOpens in new window ]

The Garda Representative Association, which represents more than 11,000 rank-and-file gardaí, said its members had faced “serious challenges” during the violence. Vice-president Niall Hodgins added they had “courageously responded when called upon to protect life and property” at great risk to their personal safety as they were attacked.

On Tuesday night, rioters kicked down walls in the Melbury Oaks housing estate off Grater Lane, where the Citywest centre is located, and then broke sections of the demolished walls into single bricks, which were thrown at gardaí. Industrial-sized wheelie bins filled with glass bottles were taken from nearby businesses and the bottles thrown at gardaí.

As well as 150 public-order unit gardaí on duty, some 125 uniformed members were also deployed as well as the new Garda water cannon, the Garda dog unit and the Garda helicopter. Gardaí deployed pepper spray repeatedly at the rioters.

Garda sources said while many of those involved concealed their identities by using scarves, hoods and balaclavas, others had been much more careless. Senior officers were confident the body-worn cameras used by some gardaí present, as well as footage from CCTV systems in the area, would prove invaluable in catching those behind the violence.

A Garda van was destroyed in an arson attack, public-order unit gardaí were attacked by rioters, who launched fireworks at them, as well as bricks and bottles. Six arrests were made and five of those people appeared before the courts yesterday. One further arrest was made on Wednesday afternoon.

A burnt out Garda van is removed from the scene on Wednesday morning after a major disturbance at Citywest Hotel on Tuesday night. Photograph: Sarah Burns

The initial protest was called for Tuesday night in response to a 26-year-old foreign man being charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old Irish girl outside the Citywest campus in the early hours of Monday.

Though gardaí tried to facilitate a peaceful protest, they were attacked by many in the crowd and a significant public-order policing response was deployed. The streets were largely cleared by 10pm, more than two hours after the trouble flared.