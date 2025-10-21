Louis Rees-Zammit recalled to Wales squad after NFL stint

Louis Rees-Zammit has been recalled to the Wales squad having returned to rugby union in August with Bristol Bears. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Louis Rees-Zammit is in line for an international comeback for Wales next month, 21 months after abandoning the sport to try his luck in American football. Rees-Zammit, now 24, is among 39 players named in the first squad to be picked by the new head coach Steve Tandy.

The British & Irish Lions wing, who won the most recent of his 32 caps at the 2023 World Cup, made the switch to American football in January 2024 but ended up not featuring in a competitive NFL game. He returned to union in August when he joined the English Premiership side Bristol.

Rees-Zammit has missed the Bears’ past two games with a foot injury but is not expected to be a long-term absentee. Wales are due to kick off their autumn Test campaign against Argentina on November 9th before facing Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Tandy, previously Scotland’s defence coach, has also selected Saracens prop Rhys Carré, previously barred from representing Wales under the rule that demands that players based outside the country require at least 25 caps to be eligible. Carré has made 20 appearances but now requalifies on the basis he was not offered a decent deal to stay in Wales when he moved back to north London in 2023.

There are five uncapped players, with the Dragons hooker Brodie Coghlan, the Ospreys lock James Fender and the backrow Morgan Morse, the Cardiff prop Danny Southworth and the Bath centre Louie Hennessey all making a squad led by the flanker Jac Morgan.

“It’s been really exciting going through the whole process and realising how many good players we’ve got,” said Tandy. “There’s a really good mix of some young guys coming in, mixed with some experience as well. But the overall feeling is really exciting and I can’t wait to get the boys into camp on Monday.”

The long-serving Racing 92 lock Will Rowlands, capped 41 times by his country, will not be involved and has announced his retirement from international rugby. Cam Winnett and Keelan Giles were unavailable for selection because of injury.

Gregor Townsend has announced a 45-man Scotland squad including three uncapped forwards – Edinburgh’s Liam McConnell and Harri Morris and Montpellier’s Alexander Masibaka. Edinburgh’s Magnus Bradbury is also back in contention for a first Test cap since 2022. Scotland will start their campaign against the USA before facing New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga.

Wales squad

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti, Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Brodie Coghlan, Christian Coleman, Rhys Davies, Taulupe Faletau, James Fender, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Alex Mann, Jac Morgan (c), Morgan Morse, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Danny Southworth, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Josh Adams, Jacob Beetham, Rio Dyer, Dan Edwards, Jarrod Evans, Kieran Hardy, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Max Llewellyn, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins, Tomos Williams.

Scotland squad

Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Tom Jordan (Bristol Bears), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe (both Glasgow Warriors), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Finn Russell (Bath), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn (both Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Edinburgh), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon).

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (all Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist, Patrick Harrison (both Edinburgh), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Alexander Masibaka (Montpellier), Liam McConnell (Edinburgh), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), Harri Morris (Edinburgh), Andy Onyeama-Christie (Saracens), D’Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson (both Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Perpignan), Alex Samuel (Glasgow Warriors), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Harlequins), Murphy Walker, Max Williamson (both Glasgow Warriors).