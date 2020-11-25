Gordon D'Arcy: I know what Joe and Cheika would do. Fix the basics

Gordon Darcy: Andy Farrell chose scrum solidity over lineout certainty but the decision backfired

Gordon D'Arcy

The Ireland 10 Ross Byrne needs to have one eye on “the plan” and the other on what his gut tells him. Keep the forwards on the front foot and build pressure on the scoreboard. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Ireland 10 Ross Byrne needs to have one eye on “the plan” and the other on what his gut tells him. Keep the forwards on the front foot and build pressure on the scoreboard. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Andy Farrell said he learned a lot about the players who played at Twickenham for the first time. Some of them became men, he said.

Great to hear – after watching such a naive strategic approach from Ireland – but Caelan Doris was already a proven man before this game. Same goes for James Ryan and Andrew Porter, although this pair did learn some painful lessons about leading while in reverse and scrummaging out of position.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.