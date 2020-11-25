Gordon D'Arcy: I know what Joe and Cheika would do. Fix the basics
Gordon Darcy: Andy Farrell chose scrum solidity over lineout certainty but the decision backfired
The Ireland 10 Ross Byrne needs to have one eye on “the plan” and the other on what his gut tells him. Keep the forwards on the front foot and build pressure on the scoreboard. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Andy Farrell said he learned a lot about the players who played at Twickenham for the first time. Some of them became men, he said.
Great to hear – after watching such a naive strategic approach from Ireland – but Caelan Doris was already a proven man before this game. Same goes for James Ryan and Andrew Porter, although this pair did learn some painful lessons about leading while in reverse and scrummaging out of position.