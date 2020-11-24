Former France and Stade Francais winger Dominici has died aged 48

He scored a memorable try in France’s 1999 World Cup win against New Zealand

Christophe Dominici beats Andrew Mehrtens to score a try for France in the 1999 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Getty Images

Former France and Stade Francais player Christophe Dominici, whose dazzling runs made him one of the country’s best wingers, has died aged 48, his former rugby club said on Tuesday.

“It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the death of Christophe Dominici,” Stade Francais said in a statement following the sudden death of their former player.

Dominici won 67 caps for France between 1998 and 2007, scoring a memorable try in France’s stunning 43-31 victory against New Zealand in the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

He started his club career at RC La Valette in 1991 before joining Toulon in 1993 and Stade Francais in 1997 until he ended his career 11 years later.

He won five French national titles with Stade Francais and four Six Nations titles with Les Bleus, including two grand slams in 1998 and 2004.

