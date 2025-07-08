Gaza ceasefire may take more time, say Israeli officials

Palestinians check the destruction after an Israeli strike which hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Gaps in Gaza ceasefire talks under way in Qatar between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas can be bridged but it may take more than a few days to reach a deal, Israeli officials said on Tuesday.

The new push by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to halt fighting in Gaza has gained pace since Sunday when the warring sides began indirect talks in Doha and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu set out to Washington.

Mr Netanyahu met on Monday with US president Donald Trump, who said on the eve of their meeting that a ceasefire and hostage deal could be reached this week. The Israeli leader was scheduled to meet vice president JD Vance on Tuesday.

Mr Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, who played a major role in crafting the ceasefire proposal, will travel to Doha this week to join discussions there, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier on Monday.

The ceasefire proposal envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the war entirely.

Hamas has long demanded an end to the war before it would free remaining hostages; Israel has insisted it would not agree to end the fighting until all hostages are released and Hamas dismantled. At least 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza are believed to still be alive.

Palestinian sources said on Monday that there were gaps between the sides on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Senior Israeli officials briefing journalists in Washington said it may take more than a few days to finalise agreements in Doha but they did not elaborate on the sticking points. Another Israeli official said progress had been made.

Israeli minister Zeev Elkin, who sits in Netanyahu’s security cabinet, said that there was “a substantial chance” a ceasefire will be agreed. “Hamas wants to change a few central matters, it’s not simple, but there is progress,” he told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday.

The war began on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages into Gaza.

Israel’s subsequent campaign against Hamas in Gaza has since killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, displaced almost the entire population of more than two million people, sparked a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and left much of the territory in ruins.

Five Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Tuesday, while health officials in the Palestinian territory said 51 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

An Israeli security official said explosive devices were detonated against the soldiers during an operation in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza, which was an early target of the war and an area where Israel has repeatedly fought regrouping militants.

It brings the toll of soldiers killed to 888 since the war against Hamas began in 2023.

In Gaza City, children walked through debris, where residents said an Israeli air strike had hit overnight, with children among the casualties. The Israeli military did not immediately provide details on the target of the strike.

“We hope that a ceasefire will be reached and that the massacres against the Palestinian people will stop,” said Mohammed Joundiya, standing in the rubble left in the aftermath of the attack.

Health officials at the Nasser Hospital, where victims of the Israeli strikes were taken, said one of the strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four people.

A separate strike in Khan Younis killed four people, including a mother, father, and their two children, officials said.

In central Gaza, Israeli strikes hit a group of people, killing 10 people and injuring 72 others, according to a statement by Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

At Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, former hostage Keith Siegel, who was released in February in a previous ceasefire, described the anguish of those held incommunicado for hundreds of days in Hamas captivity. “We have a window of opportunity to save lives,” he said, “every minute is critical.” – Reuters