A sleeping passenger goes hungry on an Aer Lingus flight across the Atlantic

This might serve as a warning to passengers to remain awake, even when flying transatlantic, if they want to be fed. Photograph: Getty

“This might seem like a minor gripe because it is about treatment in-flight on a Toronto-Dublin journey last February,” begins a mail from Cathy Power.

“It didn’t seem minor to me at the time and when I complained I hoped for a response and an apology. I wasn’t expecting much, but a little remorse and an apology goes a long way.”

She got nothing back.

“This is the gist of it. I was on a brief trip to Canada as a friend of mine was dying. I went out on 4th February 2025 and returned on 8th February. She had died on 6th. I am 69 years old and travelling alone transatlantic in these circumstances was hard going,” she says.

“I feel really gullible now that I think how delighted I was to be travelling with Aer Lingus because I was feeling so vulnerable. That said, on the way out, the cabin crew had been kind and caring to me.”

It was somewhat different on her return flight.

“I had chosen a window seat at the back of the aircraft. By mistake, I sat myself in the back row, as my seat appeared to be in the last row on the graphic when I chose it.

“As I was settling myself, a stewardess came and very crossly told me to get up and move to the seat in front of me. I asked if I could stay where I was, as no one else was in that row and she snapped back that I could not.”

So, Cathy moved.

It wasn’t such a big deal as “again, I was in the window seat and was glad to note that there were no passengers in the other two seats in the row. I was exhausted so dozed off.”

When she woke up the cabin was in darkness and as it happens “there was a passenger in the aisle seat of my row and another one in the back row where I was told I could not sit. They were stretched out, snoring, farting, grunting and bumping the back of my seat.”

That is not, however, the cause of her concern.

“The cabin was really quiet, but I got up and went back to the galley where there was no crew, nor anyone visible to me along the aisle. I was reluctant to go the length of the aircraft to look for someone up front, especially as business class was between me and there.

“So, I sat down. To be honest I don’t remember what time that was, but I realised that I was very hungry and thought we would be served food soon. Food did not materialise and then I realised that the meal was served and no one had either woken me or left a tray. There was an empty seat beside me, so no excuse not to leave a tray there for me when I woke.”

She says that when “eventually things began stirring again I asked about food and was told that I had been asleep when they served dinner. They don’t wake passengers and there was no food for me, as it would be cold now.”

She says that “some time later I was given something left over from the business class breakfast being served. At no time did anyone apologise or suggest that there had been an oversight. When I tried to mention what happened as I disembarked I was told it was my own fault and I ‘should have known’. I should have known not to sleep I suppose.”

After she got home, she was asked by the automated Aer Lingus systems for feedback on the flight.

“I made a complaint, and this is the thing: that was last February, and since then I have received eleven automated responses, telling me that my complaint is being reviewed and not to get in touch again. That is five months now, and they are still examining my complaint?”

She includes the text of the email she is routinely sent.

“Dear Customer,

We appreciate your patience and want to update you regarding the processing of your request 01191532.

Please rest assured that our team are actively reviewing it and will be in touch with an update as soon as this has been completed. This means you don’t need to submit another request.

We’re sorry for any inconvenience this delay has caused and appreciate your understanding.

You will receive an update as soon as possible.

Kind regards,

Customer Care TeamAer Lingus"

She says this “smacks of indifference and maybe they are hoping I will die before they have to respond”.

She says she has two queries.

“Do they not feel that to leave someone asleep and not ask if they want food on a transatlantic flight is bad customer service? And is five months not excessive to review a simple and straightforward complaint, and what’s with the emails telling me not to contact them otherwise?”

She says she is aware “this is not life and death stuff, but it might serve as a warning to passengers to remain awake, even when flying transatlantic, if they want to be fed, and if they doze off, tough.”

We sent this story to Aer Lingus and received the following statement.

“On our overnight flights from North America, we offer customers two meal services: a main dinner and a lighter meal before arrival.

“Customers are informed about these services both at the start of the flight and again prior to each service.

“To ensure a restful experience, our cabin crew do not wake customers who are sleeping. For health and safety reasons, we are also unable to leave meals unattended at seats or reheat them later.

“We regret that, in this instance, our crew were unable to provide a more substantial option for the customer who missed the meal service while resting. We sincerely apologise for the delay in responding to their feedback.

We have since been in direct contact with the customer and have shared their comments with our teams. Their feedback is being carefully considered as we work to improve how we support customers."

We got back on to the airline and said that we believed many readers will find the story frustrating, and that there are some very simple solutions that could be introduced instantly at no cost to the airline.

Why, for instance, are the meals that can’t be given to sleeping passengers not simply returned to the trolleys where they were when the plane took off? It should not be a case of reheating them but simply keeping them warm 30 minutes or 60 minutes longer than might otherwise have been the case. We can’t see how there would be any “health and safety” implications to doing that.

Or here’s another idea. Why doesn’t the airline announce before take off that there is a standard policy of not waking sleeping passengers for the in-flight service. The announcement could then specifically give passengers the options of telling the crew if they wished to be woken up to be fed or not.

Instead what the airline appears to be doing is saying “this is the way it is and we can’t think of any way to make it better”.

We didn’t hear anything back.