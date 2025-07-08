Rugby

Four changes to Ireland Under-20s side for vital meeting with Junior All Blacks

Neil Doak’s side need to beat New Zealand in their final pool game to have a chance to make the semi-finals

Conor Kennelly in action for Ireland against Italy in the World Rugby Under-20 game at Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana, Italy. Photograph: Sebastiano Pessina/Inpho
Tue Jul 08 2025 - 13:53

Ireland head coach Neil Doak has made four changes from the side that lost a tight encounter against hosts Italy for Wednesday’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship with New Zealand in Calvisano (5pm Irish time, RugbyPass TV).

The 18-16 defeat to Italy in Viadana means Ireland will need to beat the Junior All Blacks with a bonus point or win and restrict New Zealand to a maximum of one bonus point if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.

There are two changes in the pack with Conor Kennelly starting in the secondrow, while Oisín Minogue, who scored the last-minute try against Italy, coming in to the backrow.

Jonny Scott comes into the centre alongside Ciarán Mangan and Daniel Green starts at fullback, while Charlie Molony moves to the wing. Tom Wood and Will Wootton continue as the halfbacks.

IRELAND (v New Zealand): Daniel Green (Queen’s); Charlie Molony (UCD), Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College), Jonny Scott (Banbridge), Derry Moloney (Blackrock College); Tom Wood (Garryowen), 9. Will Wootton (Sale); Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Henry Walker (Queen’s), Alex Mullan (Blackrock College); Conor Kennelly (Highfield), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley); Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians, capt), Oisín Minogue (Shannon), Luke Murphy (Young Munster).

Replacements: Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), David Walsh (Terenure), Bobby Power (Galwegians), Clark Logan (Queen’s), Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere), Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC).

NEW ZEALAND: Rico Simpson; Frank Vaenuku, Cooper Roberts, Jack Wiseman, Maloni Kunawave; Will Cole, Dylan Pledger; SJ Uamaki Pole, Manumaua Letiu, Robson Faleafa; Xavier Treacy, Jayden Sa; Finn McLeod, Caleb Woodley, Mosese Bason.

Replacements: Shaun Kempton, Israel Time, Dane Johnson, Aisake Vakasiuola, Micah Fale, Jai Tamati, James Cameron, Stanley Solomon.

