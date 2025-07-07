Kilkenny GAA expected to respond over decision not to replay SHC semi-final

Tipperary’s Noel McGrath looks on after a late shot was counted on the scoreboard as a point but was adjudged to be wide by the umpires. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There will be no replay of last Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final but Kilkenny GAA are expected to make a public response to outline their disappointment at the circumstances around the Croke Park scoreboard carrying the incorrect score during injury time.

The scoreboard mistakenly awarded Noel McGrath’s 70th-minute effort as a point – even though one of the umpires signalled it had drifted wide of the Hill 16 posts.

That error gave Tipperary a four-point lead in the game and forced Kilkenny to immediately try force goalscoring opportunities. The score at the final whistle was initially given as 4-21 to 0-30 but just before 8pm on Sunday night the GAA amended the result with referee James Owens confirming the final score as Tipperary 4-20 Kilkenny 0-30. The referee’s report trumps all else.

Derek Lyng did not make a big deal of the error when speaking immediately after the game and there does not appear to be an appetite in Kilkenny to enter the appeal trenches on the matter.

However, several county officers believe it is important for the board to construct an official response and show support for their players, so a Kilkenny GAA statement is expected.

Meanwhile, Raymond Galligan has stepped down as Cavan senior football manager after two years in charge.

The former county goalkeeper, who in September 2023 was appointed on a three-year term, has brought his spell at the helm to an end citing work and family commitments as the reasons for his decision.

“Raymond has been a wonderful servant to Cavan GAA over the years as a footballer, team captain, manager and a positive role model for all. Raymond always had time for all the younger fans which did not go unnoticed,” stated Cavan GAA.

Cavan retained their Division Two status during both of Galligan’s seasons in charge. They chalked up a famous victory over Mayo in this year’s championship but exited the competition after a heavy defeat to Kerry in the preliminary quarter-finals.

As a player Galligan made 114 appearances scoring an impressive 1-122 despite being a goalkeeper for the majority of his Cavan career. He captained the team from 2019 -2023 and lifted the Anglo Celt Cup in 2020. He also won an All Star that year.

“Cavan GAA would like to put on record their appreciation and gratitude for the huge commitment and effort Raymond and his management have given to Cavan football. We wish Raymond, his wife Niamh and their two young children the best in the future and thank you again from all in Cavan GAA.”