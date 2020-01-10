Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy return to Ulster XV

Backrow duo return for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin

Ulster take on ASM Clermont Auvergne in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin. Photograph: Getty Images

Ulster take on ASM Clermont Auvergne in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy have returned to the Ulster team to face ASM Clermont Auvergne in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin (kick-off 1pm Irish time).

The inclusion of the two international backrowers are the only changes from the side that defeated Munster in a bonus-point victory at Kingspan Stadium last Friday.

In the back three, Will Addison retains the fullback position, and will line out alongside Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune on the wings. Last week’s man-of-the-match, Stuart McCloskey is once again partnered with Luke Marshall in midfield. The familiar halfback duo of Billy Burns and John Cooney also retain starting berths.

In the forwards, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore make up the starting frontrow. Iain Henderson will lead the side and is joined by Alan O’Connor in the second row. Sean Reidy switches to blindside flanker, while Jordi Murphy comes in at openside, with Marcell Coetzee completing the pack at number eight.

Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Matthew Rea are the forward bench options, and David Shanahan, Bill Johnston and Matt Faddes provide the backline reinforcements.

Ulster: Will Addison; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt); Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Matt Faddes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.