Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy return to Ulster XV

Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy have returned to the Ulster team to face ASM Clermont Auvergne in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin (kick-off 1pm Irish time).

The inclusion of the two international backrowers are the only changes from the side that defeated Munster in a bonus-point victory at Kingspan Stadium last Friday.

In the back three, Will Addison retains the fullback position, and will line out alongside Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune on the wings. Last week’s man-of-the-match, Stuart McCloskey is once again partnered with Luke Marshall in midfield. The familiar halfback duo of Billy Burns and John Cooney also retain starting berths.

In the forwards, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore make up the starting frontrow. Iain Henderson will lead the side and is joined by Alan O’Connor in the second row. Sean Reidy switches to blindside flanker, while Jordi Murphy comes in at openside, with Marcell Coetzee completing the pack at number eight.

Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Matthew Rea are the forward bench options, and David Shanahan, Bill Johnston and Matt Faddes provide the backline reinforcements.

Ulster: Will Addison; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt); Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Matt Faddes.