Rugby

John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen to miss Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Toulon

Oli Jager in contention return for Irish province for match in Stade Felix Mayol

Munster’s John Hodnett goes off injured. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Tue Jan 06 2026 - 16:461 MIN READ

Munster will have their Irish players available to play in round three of the Champions Cup against Toulon in Stade Felix Mayol on Sunday afternoon (KO: 1pm Irish Time).

“They’re all available again, yeah,” said assistant coach Mike Prendergast.

“So, it brings luck, it does bring more experience as well, which you need in away games. Like I spoke about there, you go away from home in a tough place, like Toulon, and you’re 10 points down. That kind of calmness and experience is invaluable in this competition, so the boys will bring that.”

Following Munster’s defeat to Ulster in Belfast on Friday night, John Hodnett had minor surgery on a thumb injury and his return to play date is to be confirmed.

Alex Kendellen will undergo a period of rehabilitation with the medical team for an ankle injury and his return to play date is to be confirmed.

There is good news for Alex Nankivell, who is fit to train after a knock and also for prop Oli Jager (head) as he returns to full team training with his availability to be determined later in the week.

“Yeah, Oli is back training, so we’ll see how he gets on, through training today,” said Prendergast.

“We’ll see how he gets on tomorrow, and hopefully he’ll be back in the mix for us, which is great to see.”

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
