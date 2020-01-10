JJ Hanrahan named in Munster team for trip to Paris

JJ Hanrahan has been named in the Munster team to face Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday afternoon.

Johann van Graan’s squad will go through their final training session at UL this afternoon and fly to Paris on Saturday for their win-or-bust Champions Cup meeting.

Chris Farrell, CJ Stander and Jean Kleyn are all also fit to take their place in the Munster XV.

Niall Scannell starts at hooker on his 100th Munster appearance while Peter O’Mahony captains a side with eight changes to it from the team that faced Ulster last weekend.

Mike Haley is named at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls starting on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell pair up in the centre with Conor Murray and Hanrahan forming the halfback partnership. The latter has been out of action since a hamstring injury forced him off against Leinster a fortnight ago.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the frontrow with Kleyn and Billy Holland in the engine room. O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Stander are named in the backrow.

Craig Casey and Shane Daly are both among the replacements and could make their Champions Cup debuts.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly.