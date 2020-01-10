Leo Cullen names Leinster team for visit of Lyon

Leo Cullen has made a number of changes from last week’s Pro14 win over Connacht for Sunday’s Champions Cup encounter against Lyon (Live on BT Sport, kick-off at 1pm).

Jordan Larmour will start the RDS clash at fullback, with Dave Kearney and James Lowe on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are the centre partnership chosen by Cullen, with Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne in the halfbacks.

Cian Healy, James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong are selected in the frontrow, with Devin Toner and captain Scott Fardy in the secondrow.

Finally in the back row last week’s man of the match Rhys Ruddock is again selected, with Josh van der Flier coming back in at openside and Max Deegan at number eight.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne; Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (Capt); Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciarán Frawley, Rob Kearney.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)