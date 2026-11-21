In the autobiography of Wayne Barnes, the retired Test referee, there are 23 chapters, only one of which is named after a coach. The chapter titled “Rassie” reflects on the toxic aftermath of an Autumn Series match, four years ago, in which South Africa lost narrowly to France in Marseilles, just as they did last weekend in Paris.

Barnes had sent off a player from both teams, but he had also yellow-carded a South African player late in the second half, when the Springboks were leading by four points; in the time that remained there was an eight-point scoreboard swing in France’s favour.

Rassie Erasmus had just completed a 10½-month ban for abusing the referee Nic Berry after the first Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions in the summer of 2021, but the suspension had not deterred him from resorting to social media again, posting videos of decisions that he believed had been incorrect and harmful to his team.

On social media, every flame has a nose for petrol. “Beginning on Saturday evening [a day after the game], Polly [Barnes’s wife] started getting threats of sexual violence, which took it to a whole new level,” Barnes writes in his autobiography. “When people started threatening the kids – one person said they were going to burn our house down with all of us in it, another said they were waiting outside the kids’ school, another said they hoped they died of cancer – I felt like quitting [refereeing] on the spot.”

On the Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast Barnes was asked if he believed Erasmus’s actions had contributed to the level of abuse his family had experienced and he was admirably circumspect in his reply.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Barnes said. “What I would say is that if people see people in positions who are meant to uphold the values of our game openly criticising referees then it allows others to say, ‘People in positions of power can criticise, why can’t I?’”

He returned to that theme in his book. “Unlike football, rugby union sells itself on the back of its values,” he wrote, “which is why coaches who abuse their power need to be made an example of.”

Erasmus was given a two-match ban for his public criticism of Barnes, but he had already been made an example of. So, what difference had it made?

Referee Wayne Barnes gives a red card during the Autumn Nations match between France and South Africa in Marseilles in November 2022. Photograph: Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images

The 80-page judgment on Erasmus’s suspension for his abuse of Berry during the 2021 Lions tour is an extraordinarily detailed document and a window into the mind of the Springbok coach. After the first Test – which South Africa lost – Erasmus had spent a couple of days trying to arrange a face-to-face meeting with Berry, all the while threatening to go public with his grievances unless his demand was met. The manifestation of that threat was a video excoriating Berry’s performance, picking out 38 incidents in a monologue that ran for 62 minutes and 31 seconds.

The three-person independent panel who heard the misconduct charges against Erasmus was comprised of a judge and two queen’s counsels. Their language was quasi-legal and unequivocal. The panel noted Erasmus’s claim that the outcry about his video and the disciplinary process that followed had caused his “family immense distress and harmed his reputation significantly” and that this constituted a “severe punishment” of itself.

On this claim, the panel cut him dead. “With respect, it is wrong,” read the judgment. “The accusation and the [disciplinary] process are the product of his own conduct. He brought the proceedings on himself. He could have shortened them radically by accepting his misconduct.”

Their rebuke went further: “A striking feature of RE’s [Rassie Erasmus’s] evidence, and the submissions made in mitigation, is the failure to acknowledge that any part of the content of the video was abusive, insulting and/or offensive. Further, there has been no apology to Nic Berry.”

The panel had far more regard for the impact of the whole affair on Berry. In the course of the process his account of events was interrogated for over an hour, during which the panel were impressed by his “quiet dignity, humility and restraint”. Compliments for Erasmus were scarce.

In the middle of the judgment the panel quoted a long passage from Berry, which amounted to a victim-impact statement. This is just a flavour: “I feel that Mr Erasmus engaged in a character assassination of me on social media,” he said. “I have spent many years trying to build my reputation as an international referee and in the course of this video posted online, Mr Erasmus has caused it immeasurable damage.

“I felt that Mr Erasmus’s video called into question my professionalism and my integrity as a match official and that there was an inference to be drawn that I was in some way cheating as an official, which is obviously completely untrue. My reputation throughout the rugby community has suffered immeasurably from his actions ... However, his actions are against everything our game stands for, and I feel it’s important to take a stand against such behaviour.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus (left) and referee Nic Berry (right). Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

The panel echoed that sentiment. “With respect,” they wrote, “he [Erasmus] appears not to appreciate the corrosive effect his behaviour has on the game more widely, as well as the viewing public and press.”

Does he care? Where is the evidence to suggest he might?

In written submissions, filed on his behalf, it was asserted that Erasmus had “an unblemished career record”. However, elsewhere in the judgment Erasmus was quoted as saying: “I have had previous encounters where I made mistakes saying things in public about referees and that normally comes back to haunt you.”

What emerged in the process as background information was that Erasmus had previously been reprimanded by World Rugby for engaging with Angus Gardner, the Australian referee, after two games in 2018, both of which South Africa lost.

According to reports in the London Times in November 2021, the contact between Erasmus and the referee included emails described by one source as “quite aggressive” and an “early hours phone call” after South Africa had lost to New Zealand in Pretoria.

“The protocol for coaches who want to dispute decisions is to direct their questions through World Rugby’s head of match officials – at that time, Alain Rolland, the Irishman,” wrote Owen Slot in the Times. “One of the emails to Gardner, after the Argentina match, also had Rolland copied in. Rolland is said to have told Gardner not to reply and to leave it to him to deal with instead.”

Gardner was appointed to referee another South Africa match a few months later, but then none for the following three years. Berry has not refereed a South Africa match since the 2021 Lions Tour.

Gardner, though, refereed Ireland’s game against Fiji last weekend and, in his explosive press conference on Monday, Erasmus referred to Gardner’s failure to send off Sam Prendergast for an alleged hip-drop tackle.

Rassie Erasmus at the South Africa press conference in Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

“I think the hip-drop tackle was terrible,” said Erasmus in the press conference that triggered his latest suspension. “We all thought it was an immediate red card.”

Gardner was familiar with this kind of feedback. Prendergast was cited for the tackle and subsequently cleared.

The suspensions and reprimands over the years have not changed Erasmus’s behaviour. In 2023 he approached the retired referee Nigel Owens to join the Springbok set-up reportedly to “improve their relationship with referees”. In his newspaper column Owens gave a list of reasons why he had been too busy to accept the offer.

In the same year, during a training camp in Jersey, Erasmus spoke about the appointment of Tony Brown as their new attack coach, claiming that Brown’s influence would move their game away from the “grey” refereeing interpretations of the scrum, the maul and the breakdown.

But that has not been the case. In recent years South Africa have consistently sent large delegations to World Rugby’s Shape of the Game conferences to influence how the game is being refereed, particularly in the phases of play where South Africa have a game-breaking advantage.

As Peter O’Reilly has pointed out, South Africa have pushed for stricter enforcement of existing laws at the maul, making it harder to defend against; they successfully resisted attempts by Australia and New Zealand to de-power the scrum and they led the charge to ban escort runners, which has resulted in more aerial contests.

One of Erasmus’s most trusted lieutenants, Felix Jones, was on the World Rugby tackle height work group that outlawed hip-drop and knee-drop tackles, the very issue that inflamed Erasmus’s press conference on Monday.

Did the suspensions affect Erasmus in any way? In his written submission to the disciplinary panel in 2021 he “addressed the financial damage he would suffer if he was suspended and provided us with his performance- and incentive-based bonuses”, according to the judgment.

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows a yellow card to South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe during the Autumn International match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November 2022. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

In his autobiography Erasmus wrote about returning to rugby after the 2021 suspension. “I found it tough to walk into stadiums because people would hurl abuse at me, calling me a ‘f**king cheat’.”

His first game back was against Ireland in the 2022 Autumn Series, which South Africa lost 16-19. Immediately Erasmus took to social media again, posting a video highlighting two similar incidents that were handled differently by the referee, Nika Amashukeli.

A week later he unloaded on Barnes and was suspended again.

Erasmus’s greatest offences against the game have been black-and-white. Other stuff has been deliberately fuzzy and provocative. When Erasmus changed his frontrow from the published line-up for one of the Greatest Rivalry matches against New Zealand during the summer, the suggestion was that it was an independently administered competition and World Rugby wouldn’t intervene.

The common understanding of World Rugby’s regulation on team selections is that a medical exemption is required for any changes less than 48 hours before kick-off. But Erasmus changed South Africa’s entire frontrow again for last Friday’s game against France and there was no sanction. Erasmus is adamant that it is not against the rules and World Rugby has not challenged him on this assertion.

Simon Easterby and others have said that it is not in “the spirit of the game” but Erasmus couldn’t care less. “If people are going to keep getting upset about it, then I apologise. But I’m not apologising for doing it. I’m apologising ⁠because you’re probably going to keep getting upset about it,” he said in one of the least-quoted answers from his press conference on Monday.

World Rugby, though, has responded to his behaviour in other ways. When he cast himself as a water boy on the sideline during the Lions series in 2021, World Rugby closed that loophole the following year. And when the disciplinary process after that series took four months to play out, World Rugby realised that this delay was unfair to all parties. This week, Erasmus’s suspension landed a day later and his appeal hearing is imminent.

Is there anybody in the South African Rugby federation who wants him to change or has the stomach to challenge him? Nobody has put their head above the parapet. The modern Springboks revolve around the man who has delivered two World Cups.

Last year Rassie Erasmus received an honorary doctorate from North-West University in South Africa. In the citation he was described as 'a powerful symbol of reconciliation and unity in a nation with a complex history'. Photograph: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Last year he received an honorary doctorate from North-West University in South Africa. In the citation he was described as “a powerful symbol of reconciliation and unity in a nation with a complex history ... bringing together people of all backgrounds and beliefs”.

Earlier this year Erasmus was awarded South Africa’s Order of Ikhamanga – the equivalent of a knighthood – by president Cyril Ramaphosa for his commitment to “nation building”. By his people he is idolised and venerated and above reproach.

Around the Springboks he has cultivated a siege mentality. Among his followers, every attack he launches is seen as a defence of the Springboks’ honour. Who will challenge him?

A week after the South Africa-France game in 2022 Wayne Barnes was touch judge for South Africa’s game against Italy. At the post-match reception the Springbok captain Siya Kolisi sought him out.

“Siya told me he was sorry about what had gone on,” wrote Barnes, “and I said to him, ‘It’s all very well being sorry but you’re one of the leaders of this team and you’ve got to hold people to account.’ Siya replied, ‘You have to understand the environment we’re in. It’s difficult.’”

World Rugby has not succeeded in changing Erasmus either. The latest ban will make no difference.