Attack coach Andrew Goodman has emphasised that Ireland needed to beat South Africa at the weekend after a disappointing summer, but said the key to continued progress is reproducing that performance against Australia at Twickenham on Friday night.

Goodman described Saturday’s 20-17 victory over the back-to-back world champions as an important result, following a final game of the summer tour in New Zealand in which the squad felt they had fallen short.

“We’ve been wanting that opportunity,” Goodman said. “If you look back to New Zealand, the last game of the tour for us, we felt like we let ourselves down there a little bit as a squad. I’m not just talking about players, I’m talking in terms of coaches and management as well and the plan we put out in place for the players.”

Ireland reported a clean bill of health on Monday, although Dan Sheehan is still awaiting confirmation of the date of his disciplinary hearing after his yellow card for a croc roll against South Africa was upgraded to red.

Goodman credited competition within the squad and the work of those outside the matchday 23 for helping to prepare Ireland for the Springboks.

“We’ve got a full squad of fit bodies, which is great,” he said. “They’re bouncing back. I’m sure there will be a few sore bodies. That was a physical affair, as we knew it was going to be.

“But yeah, plenty of excitement and again, looking forward to a massive opportunity for the squad this week. One of the strengths of the last three weeks has been the competition and training. The way the non-23 trained and prepared our side for a good performance on Saturday was a testament to the squad mentality at the moment.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to make changes for the Australia game. In particular, Ciarán Frawley and Craig Casey will be hoping for an opportunity after missing out against the Springboks. Goodman acknowledged the need to balance freshness with continuity against an Australian side seeking successive wins.

“You need to get it balanced right between freshness potentially, but cohesion at the same time because we’re preparing for an Australian team that’s a dangerous, dangerous beast,” he said. “They’ll be looking to finish the season well, so it’s going to be a big one for us.”

Australia just got the better of Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and Goodman acknowledged that Les Kiss will be keen to finish the November Test window on a high in London, but Goodman stressed Ireland must show that their performance at the weekend was not an isolated high point.

“We want to really go from a performance against South Africa and we want to raise another level as well,” the Kiwi said.

He noted that backing up displays would be central to Ireland’s ambitions in the Nations Championship, the Six Nations and the next World Cup cycle.

“That’s what it takes to win a tournament, it’s what it takes to win Six Nations, it’s where we haven’t quite got to the last couple of Six Nations, that’s where we need to get to for a World Cup year,” said Goodman.

“Consistent performance and how we back up on Saturday is going to be huge for us.”