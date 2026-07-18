Ireland v New Zealand: All Blacks win with plenty to spare at fortress Eden Park

New Zealand's Asafo Aumua scores his side's fourth try against Ireland in their Nations Championship game in Eden Park, Auckland. Photograph: INPHO/Photosport/Brett Phibbs

Nations Championship New Zealand 40 Ireland 21

Eden Park, though far from the noisiest or intimidating of arenas, remains an impenetrable fortress, now for 53 games.

In truth, the result was never in doubt. The All Blacks always seemed to have Ireland at arm’s length and duly won with something to spare.

The six-tries-to-three outcome reflected their more dynamic carrying, quicker recycling and higher attacking tempo. Ireland perhaps showed them too much respect, not staying in the tackle and allowing the All Blacks to generate rapidly quick ball.

Still, this was an invaluable exercise for Andy Farrell and his slightly understrength team. Although authors of their own problems in falling 28-7 behind at the break, they stayed in the fight and even grew into the game, at one point coming to within a converted try of returning home with two bonus points.

In this respect, Sam Prendergast was a barometer of the team’s display. Most of his line kicking, bar one exception, and his crosskicking and passing were of a high quality. Dan Sheehan ran with real oomph here, and Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, and Jamison Gibson-Park kept probing and tackling, and some of Hugo Keenan’s takes were exceptional.

[ New Zealand 40-21 Ireland (FT) as it happenedOpens in new window ]

Ireland could not really attach a huge amount of blame for the result to some truly awful hometown officiating, and Nic ‘no jackal’ Berry did Ireland little or no favours. Considering how Beirne’s yellow was upgraded to a red in Chicago last November, it was utterly ridiculous that Luke Jacobsen only escaped with a yellow for what seemed like an act of thuggery and ditto that Quinn Tupaea did not even receive a yellow for a one-handed, knock-on intercept.

When the lights were dimmed for the usual prematch pageantry and the haka, there was a palpable sense of occasion and it seemed more apt for Ireland that the last track before kick-off was Eminem’s One Shot.

Dan Sheehan won the toss and Ireland elected to kick off but their first attack off the ensuing lineout inside halfway floundered when Garry Ringrose slightly over-ran Stuart McCloskey’s pass, which rather set the tone for Ireland’s first-half inability to sustain any kind of pressure.

Ireland's Nick Timoney is tackled by Xavier Numia of New Zealand. Photograph: INPHO/Photosport/Craig Butland

The All Blacks’ hard, straight lines of running from depth were forcing Ireland to absorb pressure and they were stretched close to breaking point when Tadhg Beirne got in Cam Roigard’s passing lane. Ireland were also slightly disrupted when Jimmy O’Brien went off for an HIA to be replaced by Ciaran Frawley as the All Blacks again made headway on the edges before Patrick Tuipulotu took a pass from fellow lock Josh Lord to go through a yawning gap in the green line and break Hugo Keenan’s tackle to score.

A thumping double hit by Tuipulotu and Jordie Barrett on Beirne stopped another Irish attack, Frawley was accidentally caught flush on the head by Keenan’s knee and Ardie Savea looked laughably offside when blocking Jamison Gibson-Park’s kick. The latter then made a brilliant tackle on Damian McKenzie before Frawley was led off to be replaced by Bundee Aki before O’Brien returned.

McKenzie was proving elusive though, slipping out of Rob Baloucoune’s tackles and sidestepping Sam Prendergast before being hauled down by Josh van der Flier. But Savea flew off the base of an attacking scrum outside of Beirne and through Gibson-Park, Prendergast and O’Brien for a second try that felt inevitable.

The penalty count was 5-0 to the All Blacks when they looked set to score again with a penalty advantage when Luke Jacobson pulled his elbow out as he launched himself at van der Flier’s scrum cap with what looked like a thuggish cheap shot.

New Zealand's Cameron Roigard puts in a clearing kick. Photograph: INPHO/Photosport/Craig Butland

Even Berry had to penalise the All Blacks for the first time and brandish a yellow card which, risibly, was not upgraded to a red.

When Barrett was then pinged for not rolling away, Ireland kicked to the corner, launched McCloskey up the middle and after some handling and running lines, Conan steamed on to Gibson-Park’s pass to burst between Ethan de Groot and Asafo Aumua to score.

At that point, a 14-7 deficit was a good outcome for Ireland, but they immediately shot themselves in the foot. Running out the restart off a couple of recycles, Stuart McCloskey’s no-look pull back landed on the deck behind Hugo Keenan. Will Jordan picked up and scored his customary try against Ireland.

Worse still, when Baloucoune lost the ball in contact, Ruben Love executed a 50-22. With Jacobsen back on the pitch Aumua, the replacement hooker, steamed infield off the lineout and was on hand to take McCloskey’s tackle and score, thus making it 28-7 at the interval.

Ireland had to respond quickly after the restart and did, making inroads with a launch play off a scrum before McCloskey offloaded to Conan and Gibson-Park sniped. After Ireland kicked a penalty to the corner, Joe McCarthy came steaming around the lineout and though he and Conan were in turn held up, the Irish lock scored from close range with James Ryan latching on.

Even so, Barrett continued have an influential game, manufacturing a 50-22 to put his team on the attack again, and although Beirne did well to hold up Tyrel Lomax, quick hands by Quinn Tupaea led to Love being tackled just short of the line before McKenzie scored with a sharp pick up and dot down.

Quinn Tupaea was penalised for a diving, one-handed knock down when Beirne would have been in the clear but, risibly, was not yellow-carded. Even so, Ireland went to the corner, and built up a head of steam before Prendergast switched blind and drew Barrett before putting Keenan over with a bridge pass.

Ireland's Joe McCarthy is tackled by New Zealand's Ardie Savea. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

He also converted from the touchline, and then crosskicked to Frawley, but he was tackled by Barrett, who was given a questionable penalty in the jackal. Instead, the All Blacks had the final say when Jordan slipped the ball to Anton Lienet-Brown.

Although an All Blacks pass went over the touchline with five seconds left, Berry prematurely ended the game, thus denying Ireland one last, long-range shot at a fourth try.

So, Ireland ended up with no tangible reward from the game, meaning France will probably go two points above them in the northern hemisphere table with a bonus point win over Japan.

Scoring sequence

14 mins Tuipulotu try, Love con 7-0; 22 mins Savea try, Love con 14-0; 33 mins Conan try, Prendergast con 14-7; 35 mins Jordan try, Love con 21-7; 39 mins Aumua try, Love con (28-7); (half-time 28-7); 45 mins McCarthy try, Prendergast con 28-14; 56 mins McKenzie try, Love con 35-14; 63 mins Keenan try, Prendergast con 35-21; 79 mins Anton Lienert-Brown try 40-21.

New Zealand

Damian McKenzie (Chiefs); Will Jordan (Crusaders), Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs), Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes); Josh Moorby (Hurricanes); Ruben Love (Hurricanes), Cam Roigard (Hurricanes); Ethan de Groot (Highlanders), Codie Taylor (Crusaders), Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes), Josh Lord (Chiefs), Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues), Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs), Luke Jacobson (Chiefs), Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika, Capt).

Replacements: Fletcher Newell (Crusaders) for Lomax (5-15 and 56 mins), Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes) for Taylor (32 mins), Xavier Numia (Hurricanes) for de Groot (50 mins), Caleb Clarke (Blues) for Love (57 mins), Anton Segner (Blues) for Tuipoulotu (58 mins), Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs) for Tupaea (68 mins), Peter Lakai (Hurricanes) for Jacobsen, Cortez Ratima (Chiefs) for Roigard (both 73 mins),

Tellow card: Jacobson (28-38 mins).

Ireland

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster), Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster), Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Tom O‘Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster, capt), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster), James Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster), Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster), Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster).

Replacements: Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster) for O’Brien (13-20 and 60 mins), Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) for Frawley (20 mins) and McCloskey (60 mins), O’Brien for Aki (22 mins), Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster) for van der Flier, Sean Jansen (Connacht) for Ryan (both 58 mins), Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster) for Furlong (60 mins), Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) for Sheehan, Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster) for O’Toole (both 68 mins),

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) for Gibson-Park (75 mins)

Referee: Nic Berry (RA)