Leinster’s Rónan Kelleher ready for revenge after Munster ‘mugging’ at Croke Park

Ten weeks have passed since Leinster were swatted aside by Munster at Croke Park, not that time has been much of a healer in Rónan Kelleher’s eyes as he reflects on why it went belly up that day.

Ahead of Saturday’s rematch at Thomond Park, the memories are still fresh and the Ireland hooker pulled no punches by labelling Munster’s 31-14 stroll in the park as a “mugging”.

Daylight robbery would imply some misfortune on Leinster’s part, but there was nothing of the sort as Munster delivered an early season statement win, and a performance to match.

“We were just off it that day,” said Kelleher, who had scored the opening try of the game. “We were off it physically. They got their tails up and it was hard to wrestle back that momentum. They were really strong on the day and grew in confidence.

“They stopped us from scoring a few times, which fed their belief and confidence. It was a bit of an eye-opener for us and it’s something we’re all looking forward to putting right this weekend.”

Defeat was a slap in the face.

So too, for the Leinster fans, was the big grin and one arm flex that Munster’s Gavin Coombes pulled as he jogged to the bin late on, delighted with life despite his yellow card having successfully kept out Leinster on the line to compound their frustration.

“We all saw the video of Coombesy running off,” said Kelleher. “To be fair, they were within their rights. They mugged us and were within their rights to celebrate. We have to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Munster's Gavin Coombes gestures to the crowd after being sent to the sinbin in the game against Leinster at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The full video nasty of the Croke Park game is particularly fresh in Kelleher’s mind because he has spent more time this week reviewing aspects of the performance than he did at the time, back in late October.

The internationals from both sides didn’t have time to dwell on it as they were bouncing straight into Ireland camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand in Chicago.

Kelleher said: “It’s been more to the forefront of our mind this week. It’s just about making sure you take your learnings, make sure you remember how that felt and make sure you bring it into your next couple of games.”

Much has been made of Leinster’s grapple with themselves as they chase a return to a more consistent self. Kelleher admits they are not hitting the levels they would like, even if they have won all five of their games since losing to Munster.

“It’s very important that you keep winning,” he said. “The fact that we’ve had to win ugly at times and climb out of holes we put ourselves in has been good learnings. But the performance does matter. We hold ourselves to a standard where we’re constantly chasing better.”

Still, you sense a win by any means necessary at Thomond Park will suffice on this week of all weeks.

“Everyone else is probably out meeting friends and going to parties, going for drinks,” added Kelleher ahead of the festive celebrations. “It’s a bit different in that regard, but it’s still very important to spend time with family and friends who have come back from abroad.

“But it’s one of those games when you’re down there, under the lights, and there’s a pretty hostile atmosphere against you – it’s unbelievable and the type of game you want to play in.

“Maybe to the outside it doesn’t feel as much of a rivalry as it was but inside our camp, and I’m sure inside their camp, it’s still a massive rivalry. It’s our biggest rival and that’s never changed. It’s all about making sure we put things right from Croke Park.”