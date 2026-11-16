Live South Africa team announcement: Rassie Erasmus makes five changes for Ireland Test

SOUTH AFRICA (v Ireland): Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw; Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie.

So, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has gone for five changes to the side that started last Friday against France, Eben Etzebeth and Cameron Hanekom coming into the side.

The front row of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw are named to start again this time around, however, the trio were a ‘late change’ for the Boks in Paris, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit starting instead.

Rassie loves his mind games.

Springboks running a bit ahead of schedule, here’s their side to face Ireland on Saturday at the Aviva:

Rassie Erasmus has made five changes to the #Springboks starting team for Saturday's clash against Ireland - more here: https://t.co/vpM0jTHu1F #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/wZrV5Jfset — Springboks (@Springboks) November 16, 2026

SOUTH AFRICA (v Ireland): Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw; Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie.

Just a few minutes now until the South Africa team is due to be announced.

If you were harbouring any doubts as to the point of the Nations Championship, then last weekend’s action ought to have put them to bed.

France and the Springboks served up a classic in Paris on Friday night, then Wales ended a 73-year wait for a win over the All Blacks on Saturday before Ireland found a way around Fiji’s physicality at the Aviva.

Gerry Thornley takes us through the weekend’s action:

[ France have lit the fuse for Ireland’s South Africa showdownOpens in new window ]

Update on Ireland: Sam Prendergast has reportedly been cited for an alleged hip-drop tackle during Saturday’s win over Fiji.

The citing would put his available for the Springboks game in doubt, but it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so we’ll keep you posted on that one.

Saturday’s game at the Aviva is shaping up to be a full-blooded affair, with both Ireland and South Africa needing to make up ground if they’re to top their respective hemisphere groups to earn a place in the inaugural grand final.

The Springboks are currently second in the southern hemisphere group, one point behind New Zealand, who play England on Saturday.

Here's how the standings look following Round 5 of the Nations Championship ✏️ pic.twitter.com/s6Uxke78dD — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) November 15, 2026

Ireland are third in the northern group, level on points with Steve Borthwick’s side but behind them on scoring difference, and one point off front-runners France.

Here’s a run through of how Ireland might find their way to the grand final (spoiler, it won’t be easy):

[ Nations Championship permutations: What do Ireland need to reach the inaugural grand final at Twickenham?Opens in new window ]

The momentum from Ireland’s win over Argentina felt like it came to startling halt against Fiji on Saturday. Although Andy Farrell’s side came away with a 43-15 win in the end, the scoreline didn’t reflect how hard Ireland were made to work for it – not ideal for their confidence before facing the world champions.

It was, however, a very good evening for winger Robert Baloucoune, who scored two of Ireland’s tries. The strength of Fiji’s challenge was, as he very poetically put it, “a bit of a kick in the arse” ahead of Saturday’s Test.

Gerry Thornley heard from the Ulster winger:

[ Fiji gave Ireland ‘a bit of a kick in the arse’ ahead of Springboks Test – Robert BaloucouneOpens in new window ]

Back to the Springboks. Here’s who Erasmus has at his disposal – the full squad named for this northern series.

Forwards: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp, Malcolm Marx, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Riley Norton, Franco Mostert, Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi, Cameron Hanekom, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden.

South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during last Friday's game against France. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Backs: Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Yaqeen Ahmed, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Luan Giliomee, Manie Libbok, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Markus Muller, Canan Moodie, Sebastian de Klerk, Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse.

Andy Farrell takes a more conventional approach to team announcements, so we won’t be hearing his picks until later in the week, but we did get an injury update earlier today.

A squad update at the start of match week three. pic.twitter.com/Ev87Rtj1Of — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 16, 2026

Good news: Dan Sheehan is set to return. Bad news: Jamie Osborne and James McNabney are out. A decision on Sam Illo, who also picked up a knock against Fiji, will be made later in the week.

Nathan Johns fills us in:

[ Dan Sheehan available to captain Ireland against the SpringboksOpens in new window ]

Afternoon all. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the South Africa team announcement.

Rassie Erasmus is due to name his team to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at around 3pm.

But aren’t team announcements usually made closer to the game, you ask? Yes, but Erasmus is a law unto himself, so here we are.

We’ll have news of the team once it’s announced, followed by quotes from the Springbok head coach, as well as some reaction and analysis from Gerry Thornley.