Dan Sheehan available to captain Ireland against the Springboks

Dan Sheehan is fit to captain Ireland against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, while Jamie Osborne and James McNabney have been ruled out after suffering injuries during last weekend’s win over Fiji.

Sam Illo, who was also withdrawn early on Saturday may yet be passed fit despite suffering a concussion.

Osborne started at 13 but lasted only a few of minutes after picking up a pectoral issue. McNabney came off the bench for his Ireland debut, however, it was cut short after the 23-year-old made a memorable line break as he was caught by a high tackle. The backrower is now following the 12-day return-to-play protocol.

Sheehan also suffered a concussion during Ireland’s win over Argentina on November 6th but has since been cleared to return.

Ireland have not called up any replacements to cover the injuries. Dave McCann was called up last week to train with the group but is now with the Ireland XV squad that will take on Fiji A in Cork on Friday night.

“I think we’ve tried to keep it reasonably tight,” assistant coach Simon Easterby said of the decision not call injury cover. “There is that element of making sure that we’ve got the week that we need in terms of player numbers and personnel in certain positions.

“We feel pretty confident that we’ve got what we need and that will allow us to train and prepare in the right way to face South Africa.”

On McNabney, who appeared to be knocked out cold after his collision with Fiji prop Inoke Ravuiwasa, Easterby said: “He was good after the game. He was in good form. He’s a funny guy and he said he could remember only his linebreaks and then he couldn’t remember much after that.

“He was in good form. Unfortunately, he took a nasty knock to the face which put him out.”

Ahead of facing the world champions, Easterby was asked about the importance of securing a positive result given Ireland’s losing run against top opponents.

“I think we’ve come close a couple of times, and we’ve also been beaten by better sides on the day,” he said. “We know that we have to be better than we’ve been the last couple of weeks but we feel like we’re building in the right way. We’ve also exposed guys to this level of rugby which they wouldn’t have had before.

“We’re building some depth but certainly the focus is on getting a performance but getting the right result against currently one of the top current sides in the world.”