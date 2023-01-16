Two former Ireland underage internationals called up to England’s Six Nations squad

Leicester centre Dan Kelly has been recalled to the England squad. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Ireland underage internationals George McGuigan and Dan Kelly have been included in new England head coach Steve Borthwick’s first Six Nations squad.

Kelly, who earned one England cap under Eddie Jones, returns to the fold after a series of impressive performances for Leicester. McGuigan, the Gloucester hooker who lined out against Leinster on Saturday, has yet to be capped.

[ Ex-Ireland U-20 player McGuigan key to Gloucester reaching their ambitions ]

Elsewhere, Borthwick has dropped veterans Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell.

Borthwick has jettisoned three established performers under his predecessor Jones, who was sacked last month and has now been appointed Australia boss.

Number eight Vunipola and wings May and Nowell were all involved in the 27-13 defeat by South Africa that concluded the autumn and spelt the end of the Jones era.

While the trio are not part of the 36-man squad that will next week begin preparations for the Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4th, there are recalls for Dan Cole and Elliot Daly.

Dan Cole has earned a recall to the England squad. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Cole was dropped by England after the 2019 World Cup final while Daly has been frozen out since last year’s Championship despite his superb form for Saracens.

Northampton’s rookie outhalf Fin Smith is present for the first time, providing cover for Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith, while Ollie Hassell-Collins, McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the other uncapped players.

“This is an exciting squad with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership,” Borthwick said.

“We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

“I know the players can’t wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of. The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.”

England 36-man squad for the Six Nations:

Forwards: O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), B Earl (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), J Hill (Sale Sharks), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), G McGuigan (Gloucester Rugby), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: E Daly (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish), D Kelly (Leicester Tigers), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), C Murley (Harlequins), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), F Smith (Northampton Saints), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).