Joe Loughnane speaks after the inquest into his brother Adam's death. Adam died on February 11, 2025 after presenting to UHG with suicidal ideation.

A coroner has urged the HSE to hire more mental health staff in the Emergency Department (ED) of University Hospital Galway (UHG) during an inquest into the death of a patient who drowned two hours after presenting with suicidal ideation.

Coroner for West Galway Ciaran MacLaughlin said UHG was “under-resourced and underfunded” and was awaiting national funding to recruit specialised mental health nurses for the ED.

He delivered a narrative verdict at the inquest of Adam Loughnane, from Cappagh Road, Galway, who died by drowning on February 11th, 2025, after seeking help and expressing suicidal ideation at UHG’s ED.

An external review, following Loughnane’s death, recommended additional mental health nurses in the ED, and while interviews had taken place and suitable candidates were identified, the posts remained unfilled, awaiting HSE sign-off.

Adam Loughnane who died by suicide on February 11th, 2025 after leaving UH Galway.

MacLoughlin said UHG was not at fault for not fully implementing the recommendation in the external review to employ more staff.

“It is my hope and strong recommendation that these positions are filled as soon as possible in the interest of the safety and welfare of the people of Galway,” the coroner said.

MacLoughlin said the cause of death was drowning. He said Loughnane presented to the ED at 1.52pm, and was triaged at 2.27pm, where he told staff he was experiencing suicidal ideation and wanted to jump into the river.

Loughnane was left unattended in the ED waiting area, left at 4pm, and 20 minutes later was observed jumping into the River Corrib.

A narrative verdict was delivered at the inquest of Adam Loughnane, from Cappagh Road, Galway, who died by drowning on February 11th, 2025, after seeking help and expressing suicidal ideation at University Hospital Galway. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

A picture of a chaotic, overcrowded ED at UHG emerged during the inquest held at Galway Rowing Club on Thursday.

The hospital’s general manager, Chris Kane, said there were 90 patients in ED at lunchtime on the day Loughnane died, and 33 patients waiting on trolleys. She said the ED treated 86,381 attendances in 2025, an annual increase of 6 per cent.

The HSE had issued a press release warning of overcrowding in the ED that day and had activated a “full capacity protocol” because patient demand exceeded the number of beds available.

After Loughnane’s death, an external review made recommendations on staffing, protocol and training, and Kane said progress had been made in implementing these.

Approval had been sought for two clinical nurse specialists and two advanced nurse practitioners, but “recruitment remains on hold pending national approval”, Kane said. Approval delays are “continuing to impact full-service delivery”, she added.

Fiachra Breathnach, barrister for the HSE, expressed sympathy to the Loughnane family on behalf of UHG.

In response to questions from barrister Lisa Wilkinson on behalf of the family, he said that currently the only route for mental health patients to get treated at UHG was through ED.

Breathnach said since Loughnane’s death, a new risk assessment process, referred to as “Post-Triage Mental Health Triage Tool”, had been introduced to determine whether patients needed additional observation. If they did, he said, there were additional security staff hired at UHG to engage in one-on-one observations of the at-risk patient.

Joe Loughnane at home in Craughwell, Co Galway, with a photograph of his late brother Adam. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Joe Loughnane described his younger brother Adam as “highly intelligent” and a “genius”, who got 600 points in his Leaving Cert and first-class honours in science at university.

He stressed “no staff member is to blame for Adam’s death”.

“We know as a family that the amazing people who work in our hospitals are underpaid, overworked and understaffed. The system failed Adam,” Loughnane said.

He referenced Adam’s Protocols, the family’s call for change in Ireland’s emergency mental healthcare system.

“Adam should never have been told to attend an overcrowded Emergency Department when he was in suicidal distress. People who find themselves in a crisis situation like Adam need their own front door for emergency care,” Loughnane said.

Adam Loughnane on graduation with his mother Shaheen.

Throughout the inquest, the deceased’s mother Shaheen, sister Rosanna and brothers Joe and Ali sat with a framed photograph of Adam Loughnane on the table in front of them.

“Your name will live on Adam. I can promise you that,” Joe Loughnane said in his deposition.