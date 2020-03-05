IHRB referrals hearing sees four winners disqualified for positive tests

Three of the four trainers have penalties waived after it was found they took all reasonable precautions

Updated: 18 minutes ago

 

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) referrals hearing on Thursday found a total of four winners have been disqualified for returning positive drug tests.

The quartet returned positive tests within a three-month period last year and they include the Tony Martin-trained Moonmeister, who won at 50-1 in the Curragh on Irish Oaks day last July.

The other three were the Denis Hogan-trained Ozzie’s Way at Ballinrobe in August, Shane Ryder’s A Few Bob Short at Galway on October 28th, and the Aidan Fogarty-trained She’s A Babe, who was first past the post at Dundalk on October 4th. All four trainers were fined €1,000.

But three of them – Martin, Ryder and Hogan – had their penalties waived as it was found they took all reasonable precautions to avoid a breach of Rule 96 (a) which relates to prohibited substances.

The fine stood however for Co Tipperary-based Fogarty and the referrals panel also awarded €500 in costs to the IHRB in the case of She’s A Babe.

She’s A Babe tested positive for levamisole. In 2018 Fogarty had been sanctioned for a breach of the rules with the same substance.

Moonmeister returned a positive for an anti-inflammatory medication, triancinolone acetonide (TCA), which is commonly used in equine practice.

A spokesman for the IHRB said Martin complied with veterinary advice but “due to the number of joints being treated the advised withdrawal period was not long enough”.

The Hogan-trained Ozzie’s Way tested positive for TCA and another anti-inflammatory, beta-dexamethasone.

The trainer complied with veterinary advice but “due to a complex joint being treated, and a combination of medications used, the advised withdrawal period wasn’t long enough”.

Both oxazepam and temazepam were found in A Few Bob Short. The horse had been treated with diazepam for soreness and that substance metabolises into oxazepam and temazepam.

The panel found Ryder complied with his vet’s best judgment regarding withdrawal time “but in the absence of a formal science based detection time this was not long enough”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.