Coronavirus: Cheltenham advises racegoers with ‘symptoms’ not to travel

Cheltenham racecourse authorities have advised racegoers here not to travel to next week’s National Hunt festival if they are displaying any symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Officials have also said anyone who has been, or has transited through high risk countries, or been in contact with anyone who has in the last 14 days, should not travel to the festival.

The advisory note was released in Ireland through the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Thursday morning.

The note said: “Notice from Cheltenham Racecourse: Do not travel to the Cheltenham Festival if you have symptoms of a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath AND if you have been or transited through high risk countries, or been in contact with anyone that has, in last 14 days.

“To protect yourself & others please do not travel & call HSE 112 or 999 for expert advice. These measures are in order to safeguard everyone’s health & wellbeing during the current public health situation.”

Betting on whether or not Cheltenham goes ahead still sees punters reckoning next week’s action will get a green light. The odds on the festival going ahead on Betfair are 4-11 while it is 5-2 about it being cancelled.

Yesterday the course revealed measures to combat the threat of coronavirus including more toilet facilities and wash basins. Hand sanitisers will also be readily available.