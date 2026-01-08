FBI takes over investigation into killing of Renee Nicole Good by Ice officer as outrage grows

Demonstrators outside the Ice headquarters in Minneapolis on Thursday. Photograph: Jamie Kelter Davis/New York Times

The FBI has taken full control of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (Ice) officer in Minneapolis.

In a statement, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it was initially called upon to help investigate the shooting before US federal officials “reversed course” and said the case would be solely led by the FBI.

As it now no longer has access to the case materials, witnesses and evidence, the BCA said it had “reluctantly” withdrawn from the investigation.

Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s Democratic attorney general, told CNN the FBI’s decision was “deeply disturbing” and said state authorities could investigate with or without the co-operation of the federal government.

As tensions escalated in Minneapolis on Thursday, authorities cancelled school classes across the city amid safety concerns and rising political tension after the US citizen was killed by a federal agent during a large-scale immigration enforcement operation.

A demonstration attended by thousands on Wednesday night went peacefully after the fatal shooting hours earlier.

On Thursday morning, scores of people bundled up in heavy coats gathered in a parking lot near a building that houses several federal agencies, including the local Ice headquarters.

The crowd was chanting and holding American flags and signs calling on Ice to leave Minnesota.

Police at one point threw tear gas to break up the crowd, which carried signs and shouted profanities at them.

One of the protesters, Patrick Riley, told the Associated Press: “We are peacefully demonstrating. We’re trying to let this organisation know that they’re not welcome.”

Emotions remained high in the city – and across the US – as the Trump administration continued to portray the victim, who was shot multiple times as she drove away from a group of officers, as a “domestic terrorist” bent on running them over.

“Trump wants a show. Don’t give it to him,” Tim Walz, Minnesota’s Democratic governor, posted on X Wednesday night, urging protesters to remain calm. He said he had issued a “warning order” for possible deployment of the Minnesota national guard.

Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis mayor, made several appearances on television networks Wednesday night calling for peaceful protests and doubling down on his comments at a press conference earlier in the day in which he called for Ice “to get the f**k out of Minneapolis”.

“People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorised, and now, somebody is dead,” Mr Frey said.

US federal agents stand guard as protesters gather outside a building that houses the local Ice headquarters in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Photograph: Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

He said the homeland security department was already “trying to spin this as an action of self-defence”, a claim he said was “bulls**t”.

Some Republicans seized on Mr Frey’s comments as incendiary, with Nancy Mace, a South Carolina congresswoman, calling for the resignation of the mayor and Mr Walz.

Yet much of the political rhetoric continued to come from the White House, with US president Donald Trump telling reporters from the New York Times on Wednesday night that Ms Good, a mother of a six-year-old son, was at fault.

Natalie Harp, an aide to US president Donald Trump, shows a video of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good during an interview with New York Times journalists. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

“She behaved horribly,” said Mr Trump, who posted to Truth Social earlier in the day without evidence that she “viciously ran over the Ice officer”.

“And then she ran him over. She didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over,” the president said.

Video of the confrontation, however, showed the agent remaining on his feet and walking away apparently uninjured after the woman’s car had crashed into a lamp-post and a parked vehicle.

Residents in the city, which has a large Somali population, described the mood as “on edge and angry” on Thursday, with more demonstrations planned for later in the day. – Guardian and agencies