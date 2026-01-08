Celtic’s league title hopes ‘turn on January recruitment’

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes manager Martin O'Neill is 'well aware that he needs help'. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA

Chris Sutton insists January recruitment remains key to Celtic’s Premiership title hopes despite the removal of Wilfried Nancy and the return of Martin O’Neill.

The French man’s disastrous tenure came to an end following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Old Firm rivals Rangers at Parkhead which was his sixth loss in eight games as boss.

Sutton’s former Hoops’ manager, O’Neill, returns for a third spell at the helm and the second this season as interim boss after winning seven out of eight games when he stepped in along with former Celtic striker Shaun Maloney following the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

The champions have dropped into third place in the table, three points behind rejuvenated Rangers and six behind leaders Hearts as O’Neill prepares for the home game against Dundee United on Saturday.

These days a co-commentator and pundit, Sutton speaking to former Rangers striker and current pundit Kris Boyd on The Warm-Up, the William Hill SPFL’s weekly preview show, said: “Can he catch Rangers? Who knows?

“At this moment in time, and I’ve said it all season, if Celtic do not add, it doesn’t matter whether Martin O’Neill’s in charge, Wilfried Nancy’s in charge. Brendan Rogers, if he was in charge.

“If Celtic do not strengthen their squad significantly in January, then I don’t think Celtic win the league.

“And I think that Martin coming back, that must have been part of the chat he had with the Celtic board to say, well, you’ve got to tool me up.

Celtic sacked manager Wilfried Nancy after eight games, and six defeats, in charge. Photograph: PA

“And interesting in his press conference that he came out and he was quite open about it. He wants bodies in the door. I think Martin is a super-smart guy, super-smart coach, and he’s very well aware that he needs help.”

Celtic have been linked with a move to take Kyogo Furuhashi back to Glasgow after struggling to replace the striker for 12 months.

The Hoops are reported to be considering a loan move for the Japan international, who has toiled badly for goals with Birmingham this season.

The 30-year-old has only scored once in 25 matches for the Sky Bet Championship club since moving from Rennes, where he found game time hard to come by.

Celtic failed to bring in a striker after the reported £10 million transfer last season and their recruitment of forwards in the summer has not reaped rewards.

Shin Yamada came in after netting two goals in 21 J-League games and is yet to score in Scotland.

Celtic also sold Adam Idah and Kelechi Iheanacho managed three goals after signing as a free agent, but has since encountered serious hamstring problems.

Reports in Croatia also signalled Celtic were close to signing 22-year-old Canada and Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur.