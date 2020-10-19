Ghaiyyath retired to stand as a stallion at Kildangan Stud

World’s top-rated horse won prestigious Coronation Cup and the Eclipse this season

Ghaiyyath, ridden by William Buick, on the way to winning the Juddmonte International Stakes at the Yorkshire Ebor Festival in York, England. Photograph: David Davies/Getty Images

Ghaiyyath, ridden by William Buick, on the way to winning the Juddmonte International Stakes at the Yorkshire Ebor Festival in York, England. Photograph: David Davies/Getty Images

 

The world’s top-rated racehorse Ghaiyyath has been retired to stand as a stallion at Kildangan Stud in Co Kildare.

The son of Dubawi, a four-time Group One winner, had been in the running to line up at next month’s Breeders’ Cup but will instead begin a breeding career in 2021 at Sheikh Mohammed’s farm.

“It is obviously disappointing not to be taking him to the Breeders’ Cup but the exertions of a long season, which started in Dubai in January, were starting to show and the decision has been made to retire him,” reported the Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby on Monday.

Ghaiyyath, bred by top Curragh trainer Dermot Weld, won three top-flight races this season, the Coronation Cup, the Eclipse and the Juddmonte International. After the latter event he was awarded an official rating of 130, the highest of any horse in the world.

However he was subsequently beaten on his only other start in the Irish Champion Stakes when losing to Magical.

“Ghaiyyath has had a fantastic career, winning nine of his 13 races. His high-class cruising speed and relentless style of galloping was a joy to watch and as I have said before, this year he came together both physically and mentally and looked the finished article,” Appleby added.

Joe Osborne, managing director for Godolphin in Ireland, said: “Ghaiyyath is a great addition to our roster. His superior ability as a racehorse combined with his looks and his pedigree will make him a sought-after option for breeders.”

Ghaiyyath joins another Godolphin star recently retired, Earthlight, at Kildangan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.