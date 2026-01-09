Father killed son before travelling to ex-partner’s house for suicide, gardaí believe

A Dublin man killed his son in his own home before travelling to his ex-partner’s house and taking his life in the back garden of the property, gardaí believe.

His remains were discovered in the garden on Thursday morning, and gardaí were alerted.

When gardaí went to the dead man’s house in Clondalkin, west Dublin, they forced their way inside and found the boy’s body.

The father and son were named last night as Wayne and Oisín O’Reilly. They were reported missing last October, resulting in a Garda search that ended when they turned up safe and well.

The Irish Times understands that, while 48-year-old Mr O’Reilly’s disappearance with his 11-year-old son raised concerns about his frame of mind, he appeared well in the period that followed. Mr O’Reilly continued to have access to his son in a shared custody arrangement with his ex-partner, the boy’s mother.

The property at which Mr O’Reilly took his own life is situated in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10. His ex-partner lived there with Oisín and her children from another relationship. It was sealed off as a potential crime scene on Thursday, as was the house where Oisín’s remains were found, at Lealand Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Gardaí were on Thursday night awaiting the results of postmortem examinations on the remains of the father and son, which will dictate the direction of the investigation. However, they suspect the case is one of murder and suicide and are not looking for anyone else over the deaths. Detectives believe Oisín died violently.

At Mr O’Reilly’s ex-partner’s house where his remains were found, children’s toys were visible at the side entrance and Christmas murals were painted on the windows at the front of the property.

The house in Ballyfermot where Wayne O'Reilly's remains were discovered. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Gardaí at the house in Clondalkin where the body of 11-year-old Oisín O'Reilly was found. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A friend of Mr O’Reilly’s visited the scene on Thursday, saying everybody in the area was “shocked” when news of the deaths emerged.

He said Mr O’Reilly was well known in the area and sometimes earned a living fixing cars. He said the deceased man had suffered mental health issues.

“I’ve known him for more than 20 years; we’re all shocked, devastated,” he said. The man added it was hard to reconcile his memories of Mr O’Reilly with the killing of Oisín.

Cllr Daithí Doolan, a Sinn Féin representative for the Ballyfermot-Drimnagh area, described as “heartbreaking” the deaths in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot. “This is so very sad. Deepest sympathy to the family and friends. You are in our thoughts at this tragic time,” he said.

The houses in Ballyfermot and Clondalkin where the remains were found were being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau throughout Thursday. Some local people formed a guard of honour as Oisín’s remains were removed from his father’s home.

Garda Headquarters confirmed members of the force were alerted to the discovery of the man’s remains in Ballyfermot at about 8.30am yesterday, resulting in the decision to go to the second property, where the boy was found dead.

“The coroner has been notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” the Garda said.

“Postmortem examinations will be arranged in due course. The results of these examinations will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation. The investigation is being carried out under a senior investigating officer.”