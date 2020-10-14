Magical may lead O’Brien’s three-pronged assault on Ascot

Japan and Serpentine set to join last year’s winner for Qipco Champion Stakes

Jockey Emmet McNamara rides Serpentine to victory in the Derby Stakes at the Epsom Derby Festival on July 4th. Photograph: Bill Selwyn/AFP via Getty Images

Jockey Emmet McNamara rides Serpentine to victory in the Derby Stakes at the Epsom Derby Festival on July 4th. Photograph: Bill Selwyn/AFP via Getty Images

 

Last year’s winner Magical could be joined by stable companions Japan and Serpentine as Aidan O’Brien considers a three-pronged assault on the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The Ballydoyle trainer has saddled eight previous winners on Qipco British Champions Day, and looks set to send another formidable squad across the Irish Sea this weekend, for what will be the 10th anniversary of the showpiece meeting.

While Magical has long been pencilled in for a return to Ascot, several big names who might not have been bound for Berkshire are now in the mix due to the well-documented problem surrounding contaminated feed which prompted O’Brien to withdraw all his runners on Arc day in Paris.

O’Brien admits a late change of big-race target is not ideal, but ParisLongchamp’s loss looks set to be Ascot’s gain.

“We had to think hard about what we did with the horses that were due to go to France as for a long time their preparation had been geared around Arc weekend, and when you carry on for another two weeks it’s not always ideal,” said O’Brien.

‘Momentum’

“It can be tricky to keep the momentum going. We were looking forward to Arc weekend and the horses were training really well for it for a long time, but that’s the way it was and the way it was meant to be and we just accepted it and moved on.

“Next year will be another year. We changed the route with them and we’ll see what will happen, but they seem to be in good form.”

Japan and Epsom Derby winner Serpentine were both considered leading contenders for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe itself, but are now possibles to line up alongside Magical, with alternative options running out.

However, O’Brien’s other Champion Stakes entrant, Mogul, is set to miss out.

O’Brien said: “Japan is a strong possible and this has been the target for Magical since Leopardstown. Mogul is not a definite because he could go straight to the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

“The lads have to decide what they want to do with Serpentine. We were really looking forward to the Arc with him and his prep for that was very good – we felt he had moved up plenty from his prep run and done very well physically.

“He has to run somewhere shortly, either that or we have to back off him altogether. The options for him after Saturday are the Breeders’ Cup, the Japan Cup and the races in Hong Kong.

‘Very happy’

“We’re very happy with him at home at the moment and if he runs on Saturday it will be interesting.”

The main supporting race is the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, in which O’Brien’s chief contender will be the admirable Circus Maximus.

The tough-as-teak six-year-old has significant ground to make up on John Gosden’s hot favourite Palace Pier on their meeting at Deauville this summer, but O’Brien hopes a return to Ascot – where he has won twice before – will help Circus Maximus close the gap.

O’Brien said: “We’ve always been delighted with Circus Maximus. He’s very tough and very consistent and seems to dance every dance.

“He’s a very competitive horse who loves it when horses challenge him – he’s tough and hardened and loves to get into a battle.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.