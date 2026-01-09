Ulster momentum must not wane against struggling Cheetahs

Ulster's Harry Sheridan and Rob Herring during last week's win over Munster at the Affidea Stadium. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

Challenge Cup: Cheetahs v Ulster, NRCA Stadium, Amsterdam, Sunday, 3.15pm Irish time

Though the weather in Amsterdam sounds far from promising, Ulster are on their travels this weekend, though their airmiles are nowhere near those of their ‘hosts’ the Cheetahs, who will doubtlessly find the conditions particularly challenging compared to Bloemfontein.

The South African side look likely to also encounter some discomfort on the pitch, as even though Ulster have heavily rotated their squad for this round three Challenge Cup tie, the in-form northern province ought to have the edge against the winless Cheetahs who sit bottom of Pool 3.

Having previously flagged the need to delve deep into the squad to manage their way through this 10-game block, Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made substantial alteration to his team for their first trip to the Netherlands.

With one more group game remaining after this weekend, when Stade Francais come to Belfast on January 17th, a victory over the Cheetahs could see Ulster’s game against the Parisians decide who tops the pool ahead of the knockout stages.

That gives Ulster, who have made 10 changes to the starting side for Sunday, good reason to chase down a victory beyond wanting to maintain winning momentum in what has, so far, been a surprisingly upbeat season for the northern province.

Ulster have opted for seven changes to their starting pack in last week’s 28-3 win over Munster in Belfast, only lock Joe Hopes retained. Veteran Rob Herring captains the province, joined in the frontrow by props Sam Crean and Scott Wilson.

Rory Best on how Ulster have turned things around Listen | 36:41

Harry Sheridan is in the engine room with Hopes, and only David McCann is a regular in the selected backrow as Sean Reffell is picked at openside with 23-year-old Lorcan McLoughlin making a rare appearance as he slots in at number eight after his recent return from injury.

There has been less realignment in the backline, where Nathan Doak, James Hume and in-form wingers Zac Ward and Werner Kok have all been retained from the Munster win.

With Jack Murphy rested, Jake Flannery gets his second start of the campaign at outhalf.

Jude Postlethwaite slots in at inside centre as Stuart McCloskey has been given the weekend off, but the most eye-catching call of all has AIL player Bradley McNamara named at fullback.

The 24-year-old has been in terrific form for Instonians in Division 1B and has recently been training with Ulster, earning his debut against Cardiff in round two.

There’s also an unfamiliar look to Ulster’s bench, which features James McCormick, Bryan O’Connor, Marcus Rea and Ben Carson.

CHEETAHS: J Verity-Amm; M Hartzenberg, D Ackermann, Z du Plessis, P Nkabinde; J van der Walt, MJ van Vuren; M Manyama, L van der Westhuizen (capt), A Coetzee; C Wegner, C Thomas; D Maartens, S Vumazonke, G van der Merwe.

Replacements: MJ van Rensburg, C Dawson, F dos Reis, PJ van Vuren, A van der Merwe, N Volschenk, R Kruger, M Annies.

ULSTER: B McNamara; W Kok, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, Z Ward; J Flannery, N Doak; S Crean, R Herring (capt), S Wilson; H Sheridan, J Hopes; D McCann, S Reffell, L McLoughlin.

Replacements: J McCormick, E O’Sullivan, B O’Connor, M Dalton, M Rea, D Shanahan, J Humphreys, B Carson.

Referee: K Bralley (France).