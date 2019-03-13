Cheltenham 2019: Day Two at a glance

The weather has relented - to an extent - and Day Two of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival will go ahead, despite fears it could be postponed due to high winds.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s racing.

The schedule

1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.10 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2.50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

4.10 Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase

4.50 Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

5.30 Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

What’s the official going?

The official going for Wednesday is soft, heavy in places.

Weather watch

The forecast is now kinder and predicted winds of up to 80km/h are not likely to materialise, giving today’s racing the green light. Wednesday is also set to be far drier than Tuesday.

How can I follow?

Virgin Media One and ITV will show the first five races on the card each day, with only subscription service Racing TVshowing the full card.

But do not despair! You can follow every race and see all the results on the Irish Times liveblog with Malachy Clerkin from 12.30pm.

What’s the big race of the day?

Today’s feature race is the Champion Chase (3.30pm), in which Nicky Henderson’s Altior is bidding to retain his crown and cement his status as one of the finest two-milers in history. Altior is heavily odds-on (2-5) to secure a fourth victory at the Festival, with the race more likely to be a viewing than a betting spectacle.

Willie Mullins has the second favourite in the betting in the form of Min (9-2), who would likely be a worthy favourite for the race were he not facing the nine-time Grade One winning machine Altior, who is impossible to oppose.

Tiger Roll would prove a popular winner in the Cross-Country. Photograph: Peter Mooney/Inpho

Away from the day’s feature, Gordon Elliott’s Tiger Roll is also bidding for a fourth Festival win in the Cross-Country (4.10pm). The 2018 Aintree Grand National hero would prove a hugely popular winner if he regins his crown over the banks.

Who should I back?

Guest tipster Tony Keenan’s second day fancies are as follows:

1.30 Battleoverdoyen 4-1 Sams Profile 9-1

2.10 Delta Work 2-1

2.50 Vision Des Flos 16-1 (E-W)

Meanwhile Brian O’Connor’s selections are:

1.30 Sams Profile 9-1

2.10 Delta Work 2-1 (Nb)

2.50 Scarpeta 22-1

3.30 Altior 2-5

4.10 Tiger Roll 11-10

4.50 Band Of Outlaws 5-1

5.30 Envoi Allen 4-1 (Nap)

Leading trainers

Willie Mullins 2

Henry De Bromhead 1

Nicky Henderson 1

Gavin Cromwell 1

Dan Skelton 1

Ben Pauling 1

Rachael Blackmore and A Plus Tard en-route to victory on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Leading jockeys

Ruby Walsh 2

Rachael Blackmore 1

Jeremiah McGrath 1

Mark Walsh 1

Jamie Codd 1

Paul Townend 1

Prestbury Cup

Ireland 4 Britain 3