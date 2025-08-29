UK

British government wins appeal against asylum hotel ruling

Earlier ruling required asylum seekers to be temporarily evicted from Bell Hotel in Epping

The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire
Fri Aug 29 2025 - 14:50

The British government on Friday won an appeal against a court ruling requiring asylum seekers to be temporarily evicted from a hotel which had become the focal point for protests after a resident was charged with sexual assault.

Britain’s interior ministry mounted the appeal after London’s high court last week granted an injunction to stop asylum seekers being housed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 32km northeast of London.

The building had become a focal point of sometimes violent demonstrations by anti- and pro-immigration groups after an Ethiopian asylum seeker was charged with sexual offences.

The high court’s ruling prompted opposition lawmakers to call for more protests and legal action to have all such hotels closed down, which the government argued would leave it unable to comply with its legal duty to provide accommodation.

The court of appeal upheld the government’s appeal and ordered the interim injunction to be lifted. – Reuters

‘Pack your bags, son’: inside the live-streamed right-wing protests against asylum hotels in Britain ]

