British government wins appeal against asylum hotel ruling

The British government on Friday won an appeal against a court ruling requiring asylum seekers to be temporarily evicted from a hotel which had become the focal point for protests after a resident was charged with sexual assault.

Britain’s interior ministry mounted the appeal after London’s high court last week granted an injunction to stop asylum seekers being housed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 32km northeast of London.

The building had become a focal point of sometimes violent demonstrations by anti- and pro-immigration groups after an Ethiopian asylum seeker was charged with sexual offences.

The high court’s ruling prompted opposition lawmakers to call for more protests and legal action to have all such hotels closed down, which the government argued would leave it unable to comply with its legal duty to provide accommodation.

The court of appeal upheld the government’s appeal and ordered the interim injunction to be lifted. – Reuters

