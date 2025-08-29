Irish woman Gena Heraty kidnapped in Haiti has been released along with other captives

Ireland

Gena Heraty, the Irish aid worker who was kidnapped in Haiti, has been released, along with her fellow captives.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris confirmed the release on Friday afternoon and said all the victims are reported to be safe and well.

Ms Heraty, a missionary from Co Mayo, is director of the Sainte-Hélène orphanage run by Nos Petits Frères et Soeurs (NPFS, Our Little Brothers and Sisters) in Kenscoff. She was taken with seven others, including a three-year-old child at the start of August, about 10km outside the capital, Port-au-Prince.

