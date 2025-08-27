Marois hero Diego Velazquez has $1.25m Keeneland Mile next on his agenda

Diego Velazquez will try to follow up his recent Prix Jacques Le Marois success in October’s Grade One Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt delivered a perfect result to his new ownership when landing a maiden Group One victory in Deauville’s highlight earlier this month.

In his first start in the famous Sangster colours, on behalf of a syndicate that will stand Diego Velazquez as a stallion at the English National Stud next year, the son of Frankel picked up one of Europe’s most coveted mile prizes.

Now he’s set to be on his travels with Keeneland’s $1.25 million feature judged a suitable race to set him up for a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup Mile in Del Mar.

“It was an incredible day and I was filled with confidence by Aidan before the Marois and he ran as he said he would. Aidan said he would give everything on the track and he’s so tough and genuine,” said Sam Sangster on Tuesday.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he goes on and wins another one now before the season is out. We’ll absolutely take him to America now and he’s a horse who will really suit the Breeders’ Cup being at Del Mar.

“We wouldn’t be waiting for Del Mar, so the obvious step would be Keeneland for the race there. He’s a horse that travels, and it’s a ‘win and you’re in’ for the Breeders’ Cup Mile, so it ticks a lot of boxes for his programme,” he added.

O’Brien has won the Keeneland race twice, with Aussie Rules 19 years ago and the ill-fated Landseer in 2002.

Diego Velazquez was O’Brien’s second-string in the Marois behind The Lion In Winter, who could return to France for his next start in Sunday week’s Prix Du Moulin.

“We went in front on him [in the Marois] and he didn’t like it. I’d say he’s probably a miler, but he probably needs to take his time a little bit in his races.

“He could go back to France for the race over a mile, the Moulin. That could be him, but we have others for it like Henri [Matisse], so it’s whether he runs with him or not, depending on what the lads want to do,” said O’Brien.

Wednesday’s Bellewstown jumps card will have promising claimer Alex Harvey attempt to continue his recent sparkling run of form. He has a near 50 per cent strike rate from his last 20 rides. Jackson Lamb could help him continue that momentum in a maiden hurdle.