Thurles’ stay of execution turns focus back on HRI’s Tipperary project

The deal between Horse Racing Ireland and the Molony family gives Thurles racecourse a reprieve until March. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tipperary has been buffeted by the Thurles racecourse closure saga, but its 2025 schedule continues on Sunday, where it hosts Group Three action.

The deal announced on Thursday by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and the Molony family that gives Thurles a reprieve until March didn’t prevent the sport’s ruling body from taking flak from some quarters over its plans for a new all-weather circuit in Tipperary.

The project – originally priced at €18 million – is a key HRI ambition for one of four tracks in its racecourse division. The contrast between that expensive target and the one-time apparent closure of Thurles was made by National Hunt fans, particularly. So too was the absence of progress on the proposed new facility.

Less than a year ago, HRI published a “shadow” list in its 2025 fixture schedule, if Tipperary had to be closed for redevelopment. At that stage, work was expected to start in the spring. But this Sunday’s action at the Limerick Junction track underlines a stalled process.

Tipperary’s general manager, Andrew Hogan, declined to comment on a report that some staff would switch to Thurles to operate the 11 fixtures due to be run there from October to March. HRI has taken over operational responsibility for Thurles. The last Tipperary fixture this year is on October 6th.

“The agreement between HRI and Thurles Race Company was only announced late yesterday afternoon and all operational matters have yet to be finalised,” said a HRI spokeswoman.

Ollie Sangster’s Celestial Orbit is a cross-channel raider for Sunday’s Coolmore Fairy Bridge Stakes, where Snellen also holds an entry despite being declared for Saturday’s Snow Fairy at the Curragh.

Copacobana Sands and Fingerprint are other interesting contenders, although if going conditions turn soft, Princess Child might prove a value option.

The ex-Brad Cox and Wesley Ward-trained US import Fandom makes his first European start for Joseph O’Brien in the Listed Abergwaun Stakes. He was a Listed winner at Saratoga last year, although this is a contest with some depth where Powerful Nation might bounce back to form.

Champion jockey Colin Keane has six rides at Tipperary and the last of them is for Willie Mullins in a 1½-mile handicap. The ex-Polish Glady Eagle has been handed a mark of 60 on his Irish debut. Twice a winner in Poland, that rating could prove generous.

Before that, Keane goes to Sandown on Saturday, principally to team up with Publish for Juddmonte in the Group Three Solario Stakes.

Publish’s trainers, John and Thady Gosden, won the Solario with Field Of Gold last year and in 2013 with Publish’s sire, Kingman. John Gosden holds a record seven wins in the race, also including the subsequent Breeders’ Cup Classic hero Raven’s Pass.

In other news, Godolphin confirmed on Friday the death of their 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court.

The son of Justify memorably beat Field Of Gold in the Newmarket Classic and afterwards finished third in both the St James’s Palace Stakes and the Eclipse. He had to be euthanised due to complications from the foot disease laminitis.

“Everyone at Godolphin is deeply saddened by the loss of Ruling Court ... I would like to thank all of the team, who did everything they could to save him,” said his trainer, Charlie Appleby.