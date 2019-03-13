Tony Keenan’s Cheltenham Day Two tips

1.30 Battleoverdoyen & Sams Profile

Little more than eight lengths covered the first six home in the Grade One Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle but the time was good and there are reasons to think both the winner and runner-up can improve. Battleoverdoyen only had his first run on the track in November and is already a top-level winner while Sams Profile was the youngest horse in the field. The latter shaped better the result, making errors and meeting trouble, while his trainer Mouse Morris has a good record of peaking horses for this meeting.

2.10 Delta Work

Both Santini and Topofthegame have potential to do better over fences after just four chase starts between them but the RSA tends to go the way of a proven performer and Delta Work fits that profile. Successful in the Pertemps Final at the festival last year, he is a serial winner who jumps well and has a good attitude along with (marginally) the best form.

2.50 Vision Des Flos (each-way)

Having spent much of his career running well without winning in graded races, Vision Des Flos might find more success on his first handicap outing. His by-now-annual breathing operation has brought about a revival in form and he seems best in spring as seen in a pair of Grade One seconds at Aintree and Punchestown last year. The step up in trip eked some improvement last time and the big field should suit his strong-travelling style.