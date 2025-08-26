Japanese star Shin Emperor set for another crack at Irish Champion Stakes success

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi has decided to replicate last year’s European campaign with Shin Emperor. Photograph: Jeremy Ng/Getty

Japanese star Shin Emperor is set to have another crack at next month’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

A gallant third to Economics in last year’s €1.25 million highlight of Irish Champions Festival, Shin Emperor is coming back to Ireland for another attempt at a landmark Group One success en route to October’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

After his fine Leopardstown effort a year ago, Shin Emperor failed to fire in the Arc when only 12th to Bluestocking. However, he subsequently found only Do Deuce too good in a sparkling effort on home ground in the Japan Cup.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi sent Shin Emperor on his travels again in the Spring, and the full-brother to Arc hero Sottsass impressed with a Group Two success in Saudi Arabia before running unplaced behind compatriot Danon Decile in Meydan’s Sheema Classic in April.

Yahagi has decided to replicate last year’s European campaign with the colt and Shin Emperor is an 8-1 shot to land the spoils in Leopardstown.

“I’ve spent the whole morning on the phone to them, and Shin Emperor is coming back,” said Leopardstown interim chief executive Vicki Donlon on Tuesday.

“He is arriving in Ireland this Friday and will spend three weeks in Ireland, which is amazing. He’s going to be based down at Dick Brabazon’s, so he will be working on the Curragh and using the training grounds there in the run-up. Afterwards, he will fly to France to get settled before the Arc,” she added.

Victory in the Champion Stakes would be a breakthrough victory for Japan in this country. Deirdre, the Japanese star with the Irish name, finished fourth to Magical in the race in 2019.

Yahagi is one of Japan’s leading trainers and in February won the world’s richest race, the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh with Forever Young, who edged out the Hong Kong star Romantic Warrior in a thrilling finish.

On top of the Champion Stakes betting are old rivals Ombudsman and Delacroix, who have fought out the finishes of both the Eclipse and the Juddmonte International this season.

Delacroix came up short of Ombudsman in York last week but had previously shown a stunning change of gear to emerge on top in Sandown. Another local in the mix is Johnny Murtagh’s progressive colt Zahrann, winner of the Royal Whip on his last start.

Murtagh won the race as a jockey in 1996 aboard Timarida and is hopeful Zahrann can keep improving on his first start at the top level.

“He wouldn’t show a lot at home, he’s very quiet, he just goes with his lead horse. But the first day he ran, he was eye-catching, finishing strongly and ever since then, he’s been on an upward curve. He has only improved and I don’t think we’ve got to the bottom of him yet.

“He’s pretty straightforward and I’m hoping there’s more there, but he will be tested in Leopardstown,” he said.

“Zahrann might improve for a little bit of rain and easy side of good at Leopardstown would suit us,” Murtagh added.

Leopardstown’s leg of the Champions Festival, which is worth €5 million in overall prize money this year, will be Donlon’s final date at the helm of the Co Dublin track. She was appointed interim chief executive in April following the departure of Tim Husbands.

No full-time appointment has been made and Donlon has opted to move on.

“There are mixed emotions, but an amazing opportunity came up outside the industry to join Diageo, so I am moving on after the Champions Festival,” she said.

“Obviously, I’m very passionate about the industry and very passionate about Leopardstown in particular. I’ve spent over 10 years working here, or as part of my responsibilities, so it’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly. But there is a great opportunity that came up. I look forward to racing at Leopardstown, and everywhere else, on the other side of the fence as a customer,” Donlon added.