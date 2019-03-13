Cheltenham confirm Day Two of Festival will go ahead

Cheltenham have confirmed Day Two of the Festival will go ahead as planned, despite fears it would be postponed due to the weather.

Forecasted winds of 80km/h on Wednesday had led to suggestion the day’s card, which includes the Champion Chase, could would be pushed back to Saturday.

However, on Wednesday morning Cheltenham Racecourse released a statement saying the strength of the forecasted winds had moderated, allowing racnig to go ahead.

Simon Claisse, clerk of the course, said: “We’re delighted that the weather conditions have changed from the initial forecasts and the prospect of higher wind speeds and gusts have receded.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic day’s racing on the old course with the feature race the £400,000 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.”