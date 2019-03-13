Cheltenham confirm Day Two of Festival will go ahead

Fears Wednesday’s card could be postponed allayed as forcasted winds drop in strength

Wednesday’s card at Cheltenham will go ahead. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Wednesday’s card at Cheltenham will go ahead. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

 

Cheltenham have confirmed Day Two of the Festival will go ahead as planned, despite fears it would be postponed due to the weather.

Forecasted winds of 80km/h on Wednesday had led to suggestion the day’s card, which includes the Champion Chase, could would be pushed back to Saturday.

However, on Wednesday morning Cheltenham Racecourse released a statement saying the strength of the forecasted winds had moderated, allowing racnig to go ahead.

Simon Claisse, clerk of the course, said: “We’re delighted that the weather conditions have changed from the initial forecasts and the prospect of higher wind speeds and gusts have receded.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic day’s racing on the old course with the feature race the £400,000 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.