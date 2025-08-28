Thurles racecourse to remain open until next March as HRI take on operational responsibility

Thurles racecourse is to remain open until next March after a deal was struck between Horse racing Ireland and the Molony family. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Thurles racecourse is to remain operational until next March, with operational responsibility passing to Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) from the owners.

Ireland’s only private racecourse has been owned by the Molony family for over a century, but they shocked racing here when they announced on August 1st that the track would close with immediate effect.

In a statement, Riona Molony, who took over the running of Thurles following the death of her husband, Pierce, in 2015, said: “Ever-increasing industry demands and the cost of doing business has also been a major factor.”

HRI opened talks with the Molony family over ways to keep the track open in the short-term, and a joint press release on Thursday afternoon.

It reads: “Following a positive meeting this afternoon between Horse Racing Ireland and the Molony family, Thurles Race Company will facilitate the continuation of horse racing at Thurles Racecourse until March 2026, with operational responsibility of the racecourse passing to Horse Racing Ireland.

“Today’s agreement, made possible in conjunction with the Association of Irish Racecourses, the IHRB, and the support of the wider industry, will see Thurles Racecourse fulfil its 11 fixtures through to March 2026, resuming as scheduled on Thursday, October 9.

“Keeping Thurles operational until March of next year affords all interested parties time to consider a longer-term plan for the racecourse.”