Paul and Gary O’Donovan make winning debut at Henley

Skibbereen double beat Leander crew of Stephen Cox and Irishman Tiernan Oliver

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Spectators gather to watch the rowing during day one of the 2018 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the river Thames. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

Spectators gather to watch the rowing during day one of the 2018 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the river Thames. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

 

Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan made a winning debut at Henley Royal Regatta. The Skibbereen double looked right at home on the famed two-lane river course in front of appreciative crowds. They started with precision and speed and beat the Leander crew of Stephen Cox and Irishman Tiernan Oliver with plenty to spare.

Their challenge on Saturday against the powerful Romanian heavyweight double should be much more testing.

Two Irish crews reached the end of their Henley odyssey. Cork Boat Club were beaten by Montclare Mounties in the Thames Cup for club eights. The New Jersey crew blasted into the race off the start and led by one length as the crews left the Island behind.

Cork’s fine run at Henley had been built on belief in their technique and a good tempo and they stayed in touch and then ate into the lead in the fourth quarter, reaching up to half a length with the line in sight. But Montclare, built around a fine schools’ crew, did not relent. They sprinted home and won by three-quarters of a length.

NUIG’s defeat in the Prince Albert for student coxed fours came in a different manner. They led until the final stages, but were then passed by Columbia University, who pushed into a clear lead on the line.

Henley Royal Regatta, day three (Irish interest; selected results)
Temple Cup (Eights, College): Yale (3 D Lynch) bt Princeton, canvas.
Thames Cup (Eights, club): Montclair Mounties, United States bt Cork Boat Club ¾l .
Prince Albert (Fours, coxed; Student): Columbia University, US bt NUIG 1¾ l.
Double Sculls (Open): G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan bt S Cox, T Oliver 4¾ l

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.