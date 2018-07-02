Wimbledon: Serena Williams back in the swing of things as Stephens crashes out

Serena Williams swapped the skin-tight catsuit that caused a stir at the French Open for a more conservative look as she marked her return to Wimbledon for the first time since becoming a mother with a 7-5 6-3 first-round win over Arantxa Rus.

The seven-times champion, who missed last year’s tournament while pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia, is considered by many as the woman to beat at these championships despite her lowly ranking of 181.

On Monday she proved that she was not back to simply make up the numbers in the women’s field.

Neither a tumble on Court One’s manicured lawn nor falling a break behind in the second set caused much alarm.

As she has done time and time again, Williams got over those blips with the minimum of fuss.

She did need six match points to finish off the Dutchwoman but a netted backhand finally sealed the American’s passage into round two.

“She played unbelievable today, I’ve never seen her play like that before . . . I didn’t play my best but I’ll get there,” Williams said soon after walking off court.

Sloane Stephens waves to the crowd after losing to Donna Vekic of Croatia in the first round. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

US Open champion Sloane Stephens crashed out in the first round after a straight-sets defeat to Donna Vekic.

Stephens, who was also the runner-up at the French Open last month, was downed 6-1 6-3 by the unseeded Croatian.

It was a tough draw for the fourth seed as Vekic is a threat on the grass but Stephens put in an erratic display.

The American had not played since that loss to Simona Halep in Paris and her ring-rust showed as Vekic dominated from the off.

She raced to the first set in just 26 minutes with two breaks of serve but found herself on the back foot when Stephens broke to lead 2-0 early in the second.

Stephens could not capitalise, though, as Vekic won six of the next seven games to complete the biggest Wimbledon scalp of her career after previous first-round exits to Venus Williams and Johanna Konta in the last two years.

“I am very happy to win today, it was a tough match,” Vekic said. “I am really happy.

“I tried to go out there and be aggressive, I was struggling with my serve, it was windy, so I am happy to get through.

“I played all the tournaments on grass, I really enjoy playing on it and it helped me.”

Stephens’s compatriot Madison Keys eased through to the second round, the 10th seed beating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 6-2 in 63 minutes.

Magdalena Rybarikova had earlier became the first seed to lose as she was beaten by Sorana Cirstea.

The 19th seed, who reached the last four in Birmingham a fortnight ago, was downed 7-5 6-3 by the Romanian.

Yanina Wickmayer was the first winner of this year’s tournament as she beat Mona Barthel.

The unseeded Belgian defeated Barthel 7-5 6-4 on Court 18 to become the first woman through to the second round.

WOMEN’S FIRST-ROUND RESULTS

(2) Caroline Wozniacki (Den) bt Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 6-0 6-3

Donna Vekic (Cro) bt (4) Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1 6-3

(7) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) bt Harriet Dart (Gbr) 7-6 (7-2) 2-6 6-1

(8) Kevin Anderson (Rsa) bt Norbert Gombos (Svk) 6-3 6-4 6-4

(9) Venus Williams (USA) bt Johanna Larsson (Swe) 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-1

(10) Madison Keys (USA) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) 6-4 6-2

Sorana Cirstea (Rom) bt (19) Magdalena Rybarikova (Svk) 7-5 6-3

(20) Kiki Bertens (Ned) bt Barbora Stefkova (Cze) 6-3 6-2

Camila Giorgi (Ita) bt (21) Anastasija Sevastova (Lat) 6-1 2-6 6-4

(25) Serena Williams (USA) bt Arantxa Rus (Ned) 7-5 6-3

Andrea Petkovic (Ger) bt (31) Shuai Zhang (Chn) 6-4 4-6 6-2

Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) bt Mona Barthel (Ger) 7-5 6-4

Alexandra Dulgheru (Rom) bt Kristyna Pliskova (Cze) 6-4 1-6 6-2

Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) bt Antonia Lottner (Ger) 3-6 7-5 6-4

Luksika Kumkhum (Tha) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-3

Ekaterina Makarova (Rus) bt Petra Martic (Cro) 7-6 (7-0) 2-6 6-3

Victoria Azarenka (Blr) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

Madison Brengle (USA) bt Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) 2-6 6-3 6-3

Rebecca Peterson (Swe) bt Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (11-9)

Katie Swan (Brit) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) 6-2 6-2

Anna Blinkova (Rus) bt Yafan Wang (Chn) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4

Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) bt Timea Babos (Hun) 7-5 6-2