Michael Conlan enjoys winning homecoming in Belfast

Super-featherweight earns points decision against Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos
Michael Conlan in action against Adeilson Dos Santos during their International Super-Featherweight bout at SSE Arena in Belfast. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Michael Conlan in action against Adeilson Dos Santos during their International Super-Featherweight bout at SSE Arena in Belfast. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

 

Michael Conlan won his first professional fight on home soil with a points decision against Adeilson Dos Santos in Belfast on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old had won seven fights in the United States and Australia and maintained his perfect record on his home debut, being handed the super-featherweight bout against Dos Santos 79-73 after eight rounds.

After a thrilling homecoming entrance, Conlan started cautiously and found a tough opponent in the Brazilian.

But his impressive footwork kept him out of trouble as he outmanoeuvred Dos Santos in the second half of the fight, and ultimately maintained his unbeaten record.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.