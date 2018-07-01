Michael Conlan enjoys winning homecoming in Belfast

Michael Conlan won his first professional fight on home soil with a points decision against Adeilson Dos Santos in Belfast on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old had won seven fights in the United States and Australia and maintained his perfect record on his home debut, being handed the super-featherweight bout against Dos Santos 79-73 after eight rounds.

After a thrilling homecoming entrance, Conlan started cautiously and found a tough opponent in the Brazilian.

But his impressive footwork kept him out of trouble as he outmanoeuvred Dos Santos in the second half of the fight, and ultimately maintained his unbeaten record.