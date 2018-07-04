Henley Regatta: Irish crews off to fantastic start with four wins

NUIG coxed four claim thrilling photo finish win on the River Thames
Spectators gather to watch the rowing during day one of the 2018 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the River Thames. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Spectators gather to watch the rowing during day one of the 2018 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the River Thames. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

 

A wonderful first day for Irish crews at Henley Royal Regatta culminated with a thrilling win for NUIG. The coxed four gutted it out after trailing in second for almost the entire 2,112 metres of the Prince Albert heat. They passed Nereus of the Netherlands only coming up to the line as the cheering crowds almost pulled them over the line. They won by a canvas in a photo finish.

The three other Irish crews all won on the first day of races on the River Thames, but in contrasting fashions. Cork Boat Club’s eight, stroked by Leaving Certificate student Barry O’Flynn, trailed early on but rowed down Potomac by halfway in the Thames Cup. Trinity accounted for University of London ‘B’ with aplomb in the Temple eight. A good start; a clearwater lead by halfway; over the line with no fuss. They meet Syracuse, a selected crew on Thursday.

Neptune had started the day with a similarly impressive win over Tideway Scullers C in the Fawley Cup for junior quadruples. Their opponents pushed hard coming up to the line but the Dublin crew were rock solid.

In the Double Sculls challenge cup, Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan, who were invited to the event, were selected (seeded) and they will go into action first at the quarter-final stage on Friday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.