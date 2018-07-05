Former Irish 1,500m champion in intensive care in Gran Canaria

The 41-year-old was struck by a car Santa Brigída where Walker runs a training camp
 

Irish sub-four minute miler and former Irish 1,500 metres champion Andrew Walker remains in intensive care after being struck by a car at Santa Brigída in Gran Canaria last weekend.

The 41 year-old Walker, who ran a 3:58.96 mile back in 2000, suffered multiple injuries including broken ribs and sternum and damaged spleen, lungs and heart, but is now out of critical condition following surgery.

The incident occurred at Santa Brigída last Saturday, where Walker has lived for the last number of years while running a professional warm weather training camp. Still training at a competitive level, he had been eying the World Masters Athletics Championships in 2020.

Walker first rose to prominence along with his twin brother Kevin under the guidance of the late Noel Carroll at UCD. He was the Irish indoor 1,500m champion in 1997, and also competed at the World and European junior championships.

Since settling at Santa Brigída with his partner Maria and two young children, Danam and Jane, Walker has hosted a number of Irish athletes at his training camp. A fund-raising campaign has been set up to help meet his medical requirements at www.gogetfunding.com.

