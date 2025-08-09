Canada prove too strong for Ireland in final Rugby World cup warm-up

Ireland's Anna McGann scores Ireland's third try despite the tackle from Canada's Olivia Apps during the Women's Rugby World Cup warm-up game at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

World Cup warm-up: Ireland 26 Canada 47

Ireland fought back from a first-half battering by Canada with a fine display in the second period of their final Rugby World Cup warm-up in Belfast

Canada raced into an early 14-0 lead as Florence Symonds and Justine Pelletier touched down under the posts.

Canada’s Daleaka Menin was then sent to the sin bin for high contact on Ivana Kiripati and they were made to pay when the hosts halved the deficit through Beibhinn Parsons’s try in the corner.

Pelletier restored the 14-point lead for Canada before Ireland were reduced to 14 players when captain Neve Jones was shown yellow for conceding too many penalties.

Menin barged over for a fourth try before Paige Farries helped make it 33-7 at the break.

Julia Schell walked under the sticks to push Canada over the 40-mark but Ireland started to score points of their own.

Anna McGann helped herself to a couple of tries and Parsons scored a third unanswered try before Canada’s Sophie de Goede capped off the win.

Full report to follow