Loreto are new leaders on goal difference from Pegasus after 2-0 win

UCD and Belfast Harlequins draw 1-1 at Belfield, where both goalkeepers were in outstanding form
On Saturday, Cork Harlequins picked up just their second win of the campaign when they beat Railway Union 3-1 at Park Avenue, Dublin

On Saturday, Cork Harlequins picked up just their second win of the campaign when they beat Railway Union 3-1 at Park Avenue, Dublin

 

At this stage last season in the EY Hockey League three of the top four spots already looked decided, UCD, Cork Harlequins and Pegasus putting some distance between themselves and the chasing pack. This time around, however, it’s looking a whole lot more competitive, just four points separating first and sixth after the weekend’s games.

Pegasus losing for the first time in the new campaign and the teams in third and fourth, UCD and Belfast Harlequins, drawing on Sunday has tightened the contest, Loreto taking over as leaders on goal difference from Pegasus after a fine 2-0 win over the Belfast side at Queens.

Until Sunday Pegasus had been scoring goals for fun, putting away 14 in their previous four Hockey League games, but they could find no way through the tightest defence in the competition, Loreto registering their fourth clean sheet in five games, while their internationals Hannah Matthews and Ali Meeke scored the goals, one in each half, that sealed the points.

UCD and Belfast Harlequins, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at Belfield, goalkeepers Clodagh Cassin and Marianne Fox both in outstanding form. Ireland’s Zoe Wilson converted a stroke to give Harlequins a half-time lead, but Ellen Curran levelled after the break when she turned home a Niamh Carey cross.

First goal

Old Alexandra moved up to fourth after a 2-1 win at Ards, Aine Connery and Hannah McDermott getting their goals in the first quarter before Caroline Adams pulled one back for Ards, their first goal of the campaign.

Pembroke Wanderers are level on nine points with Alexandra, with an inferior goal difference, following their 2-1 win over Muckross, coming from behind with goals from Emily Beatty and Gillian Pinder after Sophie Barnwell had given Muckross the lead.

And on Saturday, Cork Harlequins picked up just their second win of the campaign when they beat Railway Union 3-1 at Park Avenue, Jane Murphy giving them a second-quarter lead before Sarah Hawkshaw equalised in the final quarter, after which two goals from Michelle Barry wrapped up the points.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.