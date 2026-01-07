Fergal Boland eyeing end to Mayo’s Croke Park heartbreak with Tooreen

Mayo footballer Fergal Boland hopes Tooreen can change the jaded narrative of the county’s hard luck stories on All-Ireland final days at Croke Park – with his hurl at the ready.

Boland travelled to Portugal with Andy Moran’s Mayo senior football panel for a warm-weather training camp at the end of last year but his prime focus in recent weeks has been directed towards hurling.

Boland is key player for Tooreen, who face Tipperary’s Upperchurch-Drombane in Saturday’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling final at Croke Park (throw-in 5.15pm).

But this is not Tooreen’s first rodeo. They played Monaleen in the 2023 decider, with the Limerick side ultimately edging the game by two points, 1-17 to 1-15.

Tooreen have been the dominant force at the grade in Connacht for several years now. They are currently five-in-a-row Mayo champions and collected four of the last five provincial titles. But this is only their second All-Ireland final appearance.

“Since we were beaten by Monaleen three years ago, we always had the ambition of trying to get back to Croke Park to kind of undo the wrongs of that year,” says Boland.

“So, I’d be lying if I said we didn’t think we’d be back, because we always have a really strong belief within the squad and within the community.”

Fergal Boland (Tooreen) and Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane) ahead of the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling final. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

It is that unwavering defiance that has helped the club get back to the decider. Boland, who has also hurled with Mayo over the years, believes a victory at the weekend would be the highlight of his sporting career.

“It would be everything. I suppose when you set out your goals at the start of the year or the start of your career, winning an All-Ireland with your club in Croke Park would be the pinnacle.

“We’re a small village in east Mayo, we’re about 300 people and we’re hurling mad, to be honest. I’m incredibly proud of where I’m from and where I grew up and of all our volunteers and everyone at the club.

“So, just to win it for them would be unbelievable. Just to give something back to them would be massive.”

It would also be quite the story for a Mayo team to bring an All-Ireland hurling title across the Shannon.

Boland studied at the University of Limerick and it is fair to say UL’s hurling teams are never quite backboned by Mayo players.

“Rocking up to a freshers or a Fitzgibbon trial, lads are looking at you with two heads and saying, ‘Jeez, you’re in the wrong panel here, you should be at Sigerson training or something,’ he smiles.

“But look, we’ve (Tooreen) played challenges across the country against lots of stronger teams and they don’t be long recognising that we’re very serious about our hurling as well.

Fergal Boland during Mayo's NFL Division 1 fixture against Galway in Castlebar last February. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“We’re not just, I suppose, making up the numbers. We really value hurling, it’s the number one sport for a lot of us. It’s the only sport a good few of our lads play.

“To be honest, half of the lads on the Mayo (football) panel think I’m mad in the head playing hurling. But as you build relationships, they kind of realise how important it is to you, they know it is a huge part of my identity.”

Beyond this weekend the plan is once again to link up with the Mayo footballers and be part of the squad for Moran’s maiden season at the helm.

“The environment in Mayo is unbelievable at the minute with the energy Andy brings and he’s been really good to me personally. He’s been very supportive, he knows how much this means to me.

“He’s obviously given me the time off just to prepare for the final and then I’ll be back in probably next Tuesday night for training again. So I’m really looking forward to going back there as well and it would be lovely to go back in with an All-Ireland medal in your pocket.”

*The AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling final between Tooreen (Mayo) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary) will take place on Saturday at Croke Park, throw-in 5.15pm.

The AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling final between Easkey (Sligo) and Kilbrittain (Cork) will take place on Saturday at Croke Park, throw-in 3.15pm.