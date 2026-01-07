European allies working on plan should US move on Greenland

Leaders from Europe and Canada rallied behind Greenland this week, saying the Arctic island belongs ⁠to its people. Photograph: Sigga Ella/The New York Times

Allies including ​France and Germany are working closely on a response should the United States act on its threat to take over Greenland, as Europe seeks to address US ‍president Donald Trump’s ambitions in the region.

A US military seizure of Greenland from a longtime ally, Denmark, would send shockwaves through the Nato alliance and deepen the divide between Mr Trump ‍and European leaders.

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the subject would be raised at a meeting with the foreign ministers of Germany and Poland later in the day.

“We want to take action, but we want to do so together with our European partners,” he said on France Inter radio.

A German government source said separately that Germany was “closely working ‌together with other European countries and Denmark on the next steps regarding Greenland”.

Leaders from main European powers and Canada rallied behind Greenland this week, saying the Arctic island belongs ⁠to its people, following a renewed threat by Mr Trump to take over the territory.

The US president has in recent days repeated ‌that ​he ‍wants to gain control of Greenland, an idea first voiced in 2019 during his first presidency. He argues the island is key for US military strategy and claims Denmark has not done enough to protect it.

The White House said on Tuesday that Mr Trump was discussing options for acquiring Greenland – including potential use of the US military – in a revival ⁠of his ambition to control the strategic island, despite European objections.

Mr Barrot suggested a US military operation had been ruled out by Washington’s top diplomat.

[ US ‘has no right’ to take over Greenland, Danish PM says after latest Trump threatsOpens in new window ]

“I myself was ⁠on the phone yesterday with US secretary of state ⁠Marco Rubio ... who confirmed that this was not the approach taken ... he ruled out the possibility of an invasion (of Greenland),” he said.

A US military operation over the weekend that seized the leader of Venezuela had already rekindled concerns that Greenland ‍might face a similar scenario.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this week that Mr Trump and his advisers were discussing a variety of ways to acquire Greenland, including a purchase. Greenland and Denmark have said the island is not for sale.

Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart, Vivian Motzfeldt, have requested an urgent meeting with Mr Rubio to discuss the situation.

“We would like to add some nuance to the conversation,” Mr Rasmussen wrote in a social media post. “The shouting match must be replaced by a more sensible dialogue. Now.”

The world’s largest island but with a population of just 57,000 ‌people, Greenland is not an ‌independent member of Nato but is covered by Denmark’s membership of the western alliance.

[ Why does Donald Trump want to take over Greenland?Opens in new window ]

The island is strategically located between Europe and North America, making it a critical site for US ballistic missile defence systems. Its mineral wealth also aligns with ‌Washington’s ambition to reduce reliance on China.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said Russian and Chinese vessels are stalking waters around Greenland, which Denmark disputes.

“The image that’s being painted of Russian ⁠and Chinese ships right inside the Nuuk fjord and massive Chinese investments being made is not correct,” Mr Rasmussen told reporters late on Tuesday.

Vessel tracking data from MarineTraffic and LSEG show no presence of Chinese or Russian ships near Greenland. – Reuters