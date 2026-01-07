World Cup players to have lifelike ‘AI avatars’ for use in VAR offside decisions

Fifa intends for the models to be incorporated into television coverage during this summer's World Cup. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Every player at this summer’s World Cup will have their own physically accurate “AI avatar” that will be used in taking VAR decisions.

The innovation, which will involve every player being digitally scanned and leaves the possibility of size mattering in future offside calls, was part of a package of technological measures announced by Fifa president Gianni Infantino as he made a keynote appearance at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas.

Infantino described the upcoming World Cup – in which 104 matches are due to played across the US, Canada and Mexico – as “the greatest show ever on planet Earth” and said the AI avatar would “ensure” that more accurate offside decisions would be made.

“AI-enabled 3D avatars will ensure precise player identification and tracking,” said Infantino, describing it as “a big advancement in semi-automated offside technology providing great images, faster decisions and a clear understanding by everyone”.

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) is an extension of the VAR protocols that automates key elements of the offside decision-making process for the video assistant referee. In the Premier League, SAOT involves 30 cameras identifying the position of the ball and tracking “up to 10,000” data points on a players’ location but the graphical models used to reach a final decision do not match with a player’s actual size.

By adding personalised avatars, Fifa believes the precision and speed of decision making will be improved, with the avatars allowing “the system to track players reliably during fast or obstructed movements”.

According to Fifa, every player will be scanned before the World Cup to create a 3D model. It said each scan would take “approximately one second” and capture “highly accurate body-part dimensions”. These models would then be used by VAR in calculating offside decisions via SAOT, and Fifa intends for the models to be incorporated into TV coverage so decisions could be “displayed more realistically and in a more engaging way to fans at stadiums and to viewers around the world”.

Also announced as part of an expanded relationship between Fifa and its official technology partner, Chinese company Lenovo, was a new data platform – Football AI Pro – which is to be made available to all nations at the World Cup and will “help level the playing field” between better- and less-well-resourced nations “in an increasingly data-driven sport”. There is also to be a World Cup edition of the Motorola Razr phone, a Lenovo brand.

Infantino said: “The Fifa World Cup in 2026 is going to be the greatest show ever on planet Earth. Seven million people will attend the 104 matches – 104 Super Bowls – dozens of millions of fans will travel to North America to feel the Fifa World Cup vibe, six billion people will watch it from home, and the world will stand still.” – Guardian