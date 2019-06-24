Dunbar finishes fifth overall in La Route d’Occitanie in France

Roche shows strong form when taking tenth overall in Tour de Suisse

Eddie Dunbar: he finished La Route d’Occitanie 45 seconds behind the winner, world champion Alejandro Valverde

Eddie Dunbar finished a superb fifth overall in La Route d’Occitanie in France on Sunday, ending the four-day race 45 seconds behind the winner, world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Dunbar had finished second on the first stage on Thursday, then slipped to fifth when he finished seventh on Saturday’s toughest stage. He crossed the line 11th behind Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on Sunday’s concluding leg, taking that fine fifth place overall.

He was also second in the best young rider classification, 37 seconds behind teammate Ivan Sosa, and fifth in the points competition.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Roche showed strong form in advance of the Tour de France when he finished tenth overall in the Tour de Suisse on Sunday.

Roche was 12th on the mountain stage to Goms, three minutes seven seconds behind Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education First). Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) won the race outright, with Roche five minutes 27 seconds back in tenth.

At home Alan Bingham of the promoting club won the Newry Wheelers Three Day on Sunday. He beat Calvin Moore (Omagh Wheelers) by 25 seconds. Matthew Sparrow (Dan Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo) won the De Ronde Classic, while teammate Greg Swinand took the Noel Hammond Memorial time trial in Wicklow.

